8 pupils killed, 10 others injured after minibus overturns in Mpumalanga | News24

Eight pupils have been killed and 10 others rushed to hospital after a minibus transporting them residence overturned in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the D267 between Mayflower and Dundonald at round 15:00.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, seven individuals died on the scene whereas the eighth individual died in hospital.

“Ten passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries, and they are currently receiving treatment at the nearby Embuleni Hospital in Elukwatini,” Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe stated.

“The deceased are reportedly learners who were being transported to their respective homes from school.”

The explanation for the accident is beneath investigation.

Shongwe stated he was saddened by this incident and referred to as on motorists to obey the foundations and drive with nice warning.

“Motorists must use the road with due diligence to spare the lives of innocent. What is also sad is that the deceased are all learners in whose hands our future lie.”

