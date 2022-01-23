8-year-old killed by stray bullet while walking with her mom: ‘It’s unsafe right now’

An 8-year-old lady was killed on Saturday after being struck within the head by a stray bullet from a close-by capturing.

Melissa Ortega was out strolling together with her mom within the Little Village neighborhood in southwest Chicago when the incident occurred, ABC 7 Chicago reported. At round 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, the alleged shooter exited a automobile close to the girl and baby and opened fireplace. It stays unclear what the motivation for the crime was or who the goal was, nevertheless it has been decided that Ortega and her mom weren’t the targets.

Ortega’s mom advised police that she heard gunfire after which discovered that her daughter had been hit by a bullet within the head. The lady was taken to the close by Stroger Hospital for therapy, however was pronounced lifeless shortly after.

A 26-year-old male was struck within the again by a bullet throughout the capturing. He was taken to the close by Mount Sinai Hospital in crucial situation. Police imagine this man to have been the meant goal.

Another baby, additionally 8, was within the again seat of a automotive that received its window shot out throughout the incident, however was not injured.

Ortega was later recognized as a pupil on the Emiliano Zapata Academy in Little Village.

“Tonight, our union mourns the loss of another student from one of our school communities. This suffering is becoming all too familiar for many of Chicago’s children and families, who our educators nurture and support every day,” a press release from the Chicago Teacher’s Union learn. “The Chicago Teachers Union sends its love to Melissa’s family and the Zapata Academy community, and wish them peace and healing from this heartbreaking tragedy.”

A GoFundMe web page has been established to assist Ortega’s household. As of Sunday morning, it was a couple of hundred {dollars} shy of its $20,000 purpose.

A witness to the capturing, Angel Ocampo, spoke to ABC 7 Chicago in regards to the incident. Ocampo was at a close-by funeral house when the capturing broke out.

“I just froze and just sat down. I didn’t know what happened. I just sat there,” Ocampo stated. “It really isn’t safe. There’s a lot of crime here supposedly and there’s a lot of shootings. This is like gang territory.”

Local Chicago activist Andrew Holmes referred to as on anybody with details about the capturing to return ahead and in addition spoke in regards to the unsafe situations attributable to gun violence.

“I’m asking that area over there and any individual that knows anything about this shooting, stand up for this baby!” Holmes stated. “Let’s give this individual up. The baby is coming out of this hospital riding to the medical examiner’s office. This should’ve never happened!

“It’s unsafe, proper now. I’m very severely speaking from my coronary heart. It is unsafe. Children cannot run. They cannot play. They wish to go to high school. They cannot go to high school. This lady won’t ever go to high school.”

Newsweek reached out to the Chicago police for a remark or replace on this story.