8-year-old school girl sings Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaye in her melodious voice

An cute video of Muri Murami, an eight-year-old college woman from Chhattisgarh has gone viral the place she is seen singing Alka Yagnik and Kumar Saanu’s music Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaye in her melodious voice.

Muri Murami is seen standing in entrance of a blackboard, in her college uniform, singing a music from the 90’s Bollywood movie, Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaye that starred Salman Khan and Rani Mukherji.

The video was initially shared by the official account of Tribal Army and was later reposted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan. It has already obtained greater than 8,050 likes and 952 retweets.

Netizens can’t appear to get sufficient of this video and have been applauding the younger woman’s expertise.

Watch the video beneath:

“Next Lata Mangeshkar” commented a Twitter person on the video. “Talent is hidden in every corner of our country. Lovely,” wrote one other.

Earlier a video of a younger boy named Sahdev Dirdo from the identical state went viral the place he was seen singing the music Bachpan Ka Pyaar. Famous rapper Badshah collaborated with Sahdev Dirdo to make a remix of the music that additionally featured the voice of Aastha Gill.