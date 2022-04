CRYSTAL, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old lady is lifeless following a home fireplace in Crystal.

According to Crystal police, a passerby reported smoke popping out of a house round 11:45 a.m.

Police weren’t capable of enter the house, however when the hearth division arrived, they discovered the lady inside.

At this level, authorities don’t consider the hearth to be suspicious.