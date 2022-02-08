83-year-old man buys new car for the first time, his video is winning hearts

In a heart-warming story that would depart you impressed and emotional, an 83-year-old man who all the time purchased second-hand vehicles to save cash to assist his household, lastly purchased a brand-new automotive.

His story was shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram and has acquired greater than 1.3 lakh likes and 1000’s of feedback since being posted two days in the past.

The man from Mumbai mentions that he spent his life doing his finest to assist his household. He made certain his youngsters had one of the best schooling and offering for his household was his solely precedence. He says despite the fact that he was captivated with vehicles, he solely purchased second-hand vehicles to save cash.

Over six months in the past, when he considered shopping for one other second-hand automotive, his youngsters inspired him to purchase a brand-new automotive this time. His kids adopted up this suggestion with an enormous shock for him.

Read the put up beneath to learn about thus particular shock and his response to it:

