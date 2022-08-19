86-year-old woman inspires netizens with her skating skills. Watch

It is appropriately quoted that age is only a quantity. The zeal to do one thing new and thrilling doesn’t fade away with age. And an aged girl exhibiting her skating expertise with passion and pleasure, regardless of her outdated age, is one such instance. Shared on Instagram, the video goes viral.

The video was shared by Instagram customers, The Griffin Brothers (@the_griffin_brothers_), who’re professional skaters. The video exhibits the 86-year-old girl skating with utmost focus and enthusiasm.

“I don’t want to hear any more excuses from anyone. This beautiful woman is 86 years old and still rolling, showing how amazing she is,” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The Instagram video shared on July 24 has garnered greater than 10 million views and counting. The video has obtained a number of feedback from customers lauding the aged girl’s perseverance and energy. Many Instagram customers had been impressed by her expertise.

One of the Instagram customers commented, “I’d love to know her secret to her strength. Amazing.” “This is such a beautiful and awesome post! #Keeponrolling,” one other person shared. A 3rd person wrote, “This is very inspirational but I can’t get over my fear of tripping and breaking my face. My wheels roll too fast.”