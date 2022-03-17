88 Energy drills ahead in Alaska

Oil explorer 88 Energy is making regular progress because it drills in the direction of the 8000-foot goal depth of its Merlin-2 effectively in Alaska. The firm is chasing a possible 652-million-barrel oil useful resource because it follows up on its 2021 Merlin-1 discovery.

The firm mentioned the Merlin-2 gap was spudded on 7 March and has been efficiently drilled to 2,005 ft with the floor casing put in and cemented along with the blow out preventer, or “BOP” system being examined.

88 Energy is utilizing the Arctic Fox rig for the drilling and is anticipating to take one other two weeks to hit the three main targets within the Nanushuk Formation.

The three separate reservoirs had been intersected within the Merlin-1 effectively that it mentioned returned compelling proof of hydrocarbons throughout 41 ft of web payzone though it didn’t circulation to floor because it was drilled in what the corporate described as a “suboptimal location.”

Consequently, the 88 Energy geologists moved the Merlin-2 effectively east from the Merlin-1 in the direction of the Nanushuk shelf edge the place thicker and better porosity or permeability formations are anticipated.

During the present drilling part, actions resembling logging and mudlogging might be carried out to finetune the prospectivity of the goal zones.

After reaching the goal depth, a classy wireline logging program might be run, that features accumulating down gap samples and aspect wall cores. The program is anticipated to take roughly 5 to seven days to be accomplished.

The Merlin wells are positioned in 88 Energy’s 195,000 acre Project Peregrine space, positioned within the NPR-A area of the prolific North Slope of Alaska. Recent discoveries within the space come to round two billion barrels along with extra established fields resembling Prudhoe Bay and Western North Slope.

Big drilling targets in a well-established oil province – with a 100 per cent stake – all of it seems to be lining up for 88 Energy, can it now get the oil to the floor?

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing attention-grabbing? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au