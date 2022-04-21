88-year-old on why he continues volunteering at Glen Cove Hospital;

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — It’s National Volunteer Appreciation Week. A hospital on Long Island celebrated its longtime volunteers by dedicating a star to them. Some volunteers are future medical doctors, however not all of them.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer spent Wednesday with a volunteer who will get as a lot as he provides.

“I enjoy meeting people. I enjoy speaking to people about any topic,” George Meyer mentioned.

Meyer is a volunteer at Glen Cove Hospital. He’s 88 and has been volunteering on the facility for years.

“Your purposes here is to make that person feel that they’re getting the best treatment with the best professionals,” Meyer mentioned.

He lately returned to work for the primary time for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic started and hasn’t missed a beat.

Volunteers do not contact the sufferers, however they supply vital providers like transporting them to the remedy room. And that journey is when volunteers like Meyer shine.

“Well, I think you have to have a feeling for people. You have to feel good about dealing with people and be happy about what you’re doing,” Meyer mentioned.

Research has discovered that volunteering results in higher well being by decreasing stress, reducing anxiousness, and bettering constructive emotions by bringing what is sweet into focus.

“I get self satisfaction out of it. I get enjoyment out of it. I get a feeling of accomplishment for myself and purpose of why I’m here. Frankly, you know, you get out of the house and you do different things. It keeps your mind active as well.”

Meyer spent his profession as a instructor, so being useful is in his nature.

“What can you do? You can play golf. Or you can read or you can go swimming or go to the movies or go to a show in the city. My take for one day a week is coming here and being a part of a great group of people,” Meyer mentioned.