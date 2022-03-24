898 unclaimed, unknown bodies at Gauteng’s mortuaries in 2020, 2021 | News24

A basic view of Medico Legal Laboratory in Johannesburg is seen.

The Gauteng Department of Health recorded 898 unclaimed and unidentified our bodies at public mortuaries in 2020 and 2021.

The division intends to finalise a web based system which will probably be used to establish unclaimed and unknown our bodies.

The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Information Management System will probably be finalised by the tip of 2022.

According to the division’s spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, the division recorded 898 unclaimed and unidentified our bodies in 2020 and 2021, which was decrease than the 1 173 recorded in 2019 and 2020, and the 1 117 recorded in 2018 and 2019.

This slight lower within the variety of unclaimed and unknown our bodies for 2020 and 2021 was because of the Covid-19 lockdown, stated Kekana.

According to Kekana, there was nonetheless a steady enhance in unclaimed and unidentified our bodies in public mortuaries.

Kekana stated on Thursday that the event of its Gauteng Forensic Pathology Information Management System (FPSIMS) needs to be accomplished by the tip of 2022, to assist cut back the variety of unclaimed and unidentified our bodies in authorities mortuaries.

Kekana stated it might be used to file, monitor and report demographic knowledge of the deceased individuals, generate post-mortem and toxicology reviews, amongst others.

In 2020 and 2021, Kekana stated there was a decline within the variety of our bodies saved at authorities mortuaries.

Kekana stated:

About 16 243 our bodies have been saved for that interval which was lower than [the] 18 324 our bodies saved in 2019 and 2020 and [the] 17 940 our bodies saved in 2018 and 2018.

Currently, the Forensic Pathology Service, in keeping with Kekana, was working with the police to hint the deceased folks’s households.

“This also includes the use of fingerprints for identification purposes,” stated Kekana.

