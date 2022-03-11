$8m jackpot up for grabs

Powerball is at $8 million tonight – and it comes a fortnight after the second greatest lotto prize in historical past was snatched up by two fortunate ticket holders.

There’s an $8 million lottery prize up for grabs after no person picked the correct numbers for final week’s base prize of $3 million.

As a end result, the money has greater than doubled to Thursday evening’s providing of $8 million.

Last yr, 14 Powerball winners throughout Australia pocketed greater than $550 million in prize cash.

Of these wins, seven landed in NSW, 4 in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in Western Australia.

Thursday’s $8 million prize comes precisely a fortnight after a historic $126 million Powerball was snatched up by two ticket holders, one from Western Australia and one from Victoria.

But in a serious twist, the $63 million fortune – break up between the ticket holders – didn’t belong to at least one particular person in Western Australia, however somewhat 250 gamers who purchased their tickets by means of a syndicate.

The syndicate from the city of Kalgoorlie scored the massive prize.

It was fashioned by means of a neighborhood Facebook group referred to as ‘Goldfields, let’s pay our mortgages’.

Each particular person within the syndicate gained about $260,000.

The newsagent that offered the successful ticket posted, then deleted, a hilarious Facebook replace, easy saying: “We f***ing did it.”

The division one prize pool was boosted to an outstanding $126,618,113.96 because of the variety of entries bought within the draw.

The NSW entry was bought from a NSW Lotteries outlet within the Coffs Harbour area, officers mentioned in a press release.

In addition to the 2 division one winners, there have been 36 division two winners who shared greater than $2.7 million, receiving $77,385.90 every.

Last month’s $120 million Powerball draw was the second-biggest prize ever provided by an Australian lottery sport.

It’s solely surpassed by a $150 million Powerball draw held in September 2019. However, three people shared that prize.

Also in 2019, a Sydney nurse grew to become Australia’s present greatest particular person lottery winner when she gained an outstanding $107,575,649.08.

Since her 2019 win, the cashed-up lady and her household have purchased a brand new residence and made some donations – however she nonetheless works.