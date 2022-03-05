9 Families Forced Out By Fire At Apartment Complex In Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (CBS) — Nine households had been pressured out of a senior condominium complicated in Fitchburg Saturday morning after a hearth ripped by way of it.

The Salvation Army of Fitchburg says the households at the moment are being taken to a short lived shelter.

Firefighters had been capable of knock down the three-alarm hearth on Carriageway Drive shortly, however it isn’t clear but if there have been any accidents.

The explanation for the hearth continues to be unknown as nicely.

Saturday marks the second consecutive day wherein a residence has caught hearth in Fitchburg.

On Friday, one individual was killed and two others had been injured after flames ripped through a triple-decker residence on Hartford Street.