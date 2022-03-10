9 people shot dead in central Mexico
Nine individuals, together with three girls, had been shot lifeless early
Wednesday morning at a non-public residence in Atlixco, a city in
central Mexico’s Puebla state, state authorities confirmed,
Trend stories
citing Xinhua.
One survivor was “in critical condition,” with pictures to the
head, leg and shoulder, the Puebla Attorney General’s Office
mentioned.
“Everything factors to the truth that this was an inter-gang
execution,” Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa mentioned at a press
convention.
According to preliminary investigations, the home the place the
victims had been attacked was “a drug distribution and sales location,”
he mentioned.
The victims have but to be recognized, however “apparently, they
weren’t from Atlixco or Puebla,” Barbosa mentioned.
The governor mentioned by way of social media that federal, regional and
native authorities launched a joint operation following the
assault.