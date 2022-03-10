9 people shot dead in central Mexico

Nine individuals, together with three girls, had been shot lifeless early

Wednesday morning at a non-public residence in Atlixco, a city in

central Mexico’s Puebla state, state authorities confirmed,

citing Xinhua.

One survivor was “in critical condition,” with pictures to the

head, leg and shoulder, the Puebla Attorney General’s Office

mentioned.

“Everything factors to the truth that this was an inter-gang

execution,” Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa mentioned at a press

convention.

According to preliminary investigations, the home the place the

victims had been attacked was “a drug distribution and sales location,”

he mentioned.

The victims have but to be recognized, however “apparently, they

weren’t from Atlixco or Puebla,” Barbosa mentioned.

The governor mentioned by way of social media that federal, regional and

native authorities launched a joint operation following the

assault.