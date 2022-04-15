9 trustees arrested after allegedly looting R28m intended for Mpumalanga farmers | News24

Nine folks have been arrested for allegedly stealing R28 million from a fund meant to help Mpumalanga farmers.

The 9 accused, aged between 33 and 45, appeared within the Tonga Magistrate’s Court after they had been arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday.

They had been denied bail, mentioned Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

The accused are Phephisa Mike Mkhabela, Madoda Kenneth Nkambule, Onkie Justice Thabethe, Mduduzi Sydwell Nkambule, Bongani Justice Mabelane, Desire Mzara, Ronald Chihwehwete, Yashel Singh and Makgomeng Thato Kgaphola.

They face expenses of fraud and cash laundering after they allegedly created fictitious invoices to assert R28 million for providers that had been by no means rendered.

The accused are former RCL Foods staff and members of a belief set as much as help farmers with funding, servicing equipment and irrigation programs.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation which led to the arrest of the accused. The case was postponed to 19 April 2022 for a formal bail application,” mentioned Nxumalo.

