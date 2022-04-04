9-year-old dog gets adopted after its video of looking sad goes viral. Watch

Dogs are such fantastic creatures and it’s heart-breaking to see them deserted. While the youthful canines are simply adopted from a shelter, there are only a few takers for canines which can be older. Like this video of a nine-year-old canine that was posted on Instagram by the web page Rescue City, a non-profit organisation, on March 20. However, the story has a contented ending that can heat your coronary heart.

The canine named Becca, which is a Bulldog, is seen trying with a sombre expression at different puppies being adopted within the video and it’ll soften your coronary heart. The video has acquired over 1.7 million views thus far.

“Becca is SEARCHING FOR HER FOREVER HOME and she is an absolute dreamboat of a Senior Bulldog! Becca is 9 years old and 68 pounds. She is a true gem who just wants you to know she loves you, and feel the same in return. She’s pretty low key, and moves around slowly, she came to us with some thyroid issues that have been regulated with medicine and a low-fat diet. Becca’s ideal home would be with someone who gives her encouragement and love, but she doesn’t need a lot of action. Being in a home where she has people and/or animals to receive and reciprocate her affection and help her navigate her older years is all she craves. She is WONDERFUL with all dogs, humans and even cats and is just a big mush waiting to live out her golden years with you!” says the caption of the video.

While the video went viral, lots of people expressed their need to undertake Becca and he or she discovered her new household. In one other video posted by the web page on March 26, the canine may be seen posing along with her new household and it’s heartwarming to look at.

“ADOPTED! 9 Year Old dream dog Becca has found her forever family after waiting so patiently since she ended up at the @nycacc around Christmas time. She’s blossomed in her foster home for the last three months, but she’s truly home now! Catch her making new friends in her neighbourhood of Park Slope, Brooklyn,” says the caption of the video.

“Needed to see this after the “watching all the puppies get adopted” video!” commented an Instagram consumer together with a tragic face emoji. “This just made my day! Way to go Becca,” stated one other. “She is an absolute doll!” wrote one other.

