90% of Huawei SA’s staff are foreigners – govt wants to send ‘strong message’ | Fin24

The native unit of the Chinese expertise group, Huawei, is 90% staffed by overseas nationals, prompting the Department of Labour to take it to court docket for non-compliance with employment fairness insurance policies, in a case that’s meant to “send a strong message” to transgressors.

The division mentioned on Friday that an audit in 2020 discovered that solely 10% of Huawei’s workers had been South African. In response, Huawei mentioned that the division of dwelling affairs granted it permission to make use of the variety of overseas nationals that they did.

But a subsequent investigation revealed that Huawei was granted a allow, in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration Regulations, that required it to make use of 60% South Africans and 40% overseas nationals, the division of labour mentioned in an announcement.

A Department of Labour inspection confirmed that:

All 5 of Huawei’s high administration group are overseas nationals. Huawei does plan to not make use of any new high managers from designated teams within the subsequent two years. Designated teams are black, colored and Indian South Africans, in addition to lady of all races, and folks with disabilities.

At senior administration stage, out of a complete of 71 staff, 27 (38%) are overseas nationals, and Huawei is projecting to extend this quantity.

At the professionally certified stage, out of a complete of 435 staff, 378 (87%) are overseas nationals. Huawei tasks to extend the quantity to 405 within the subsequent two years, however doesn’t challenge improve appointments amongst designated teams.

At the expert technical stage, 138 (76%) of Huawei’s 181 staff are overseas nationals, with Huawei projecting a rise to 168 within the subsequent two years.

At the semi-skilled stage, there may be at the moment just one worker, who’s a overseas nationwide, with Huawei projecting a rise to 11 within the subsequent two years with none designated group being employed.

The division mentioned it desires to “send a strong message to different employers who don’t adjust to employment fairness insurance policies” that there can be penalties for non-compliance.

Huawei – which is a high provider of shopper, enterprise and cloud providers to a variety of sectors – mentioned it desires to interact with the division on its fairness plan.

“Huawei is committed to complying with local laws and regulations,” it mentioned in an announcement with out giving additional particulars.

The Employment Equity Policy is a part of a set of laws aimed toward selling the empowerment of designated inhabitants teams.