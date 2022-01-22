90 tons of U.S. lethal aid arrives in Ukraine as border tensions with Russia rise

toggle caption Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia have led to the U.S. offering 90 tons of “lethal aid” that arrived in Ukraine this week, as roughly 100,000 Russian troops stay stationed alongside the border.

The cargo is a part of the extra $200 million of navy support authorised by President Biden in late December and contains ammunition for Ukraine’s frontline defenders. And it comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv and met along with his Kremlin counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Switzerland earlier this week.

“We didn’t expect any major breakthroughs to happen today,” Blinken mentioned at a news conference following his assembly Friday with Lavrov in Geneva. “But I believe we are now on a clear path in terms of understanding each other’s concerns and each other’s positions.”

Russia has continued to insist on a written assure that Ukraine will not be part of NATO. Blinken mentioned he made the U.S. place clear, which is to “stand firmly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Blinken mentioned that any military action on Russia’s aspect would “be met with swift, severe, and a united response from the United States and our partners and allies.” Russia has denied any intention of invading.

Biden clarified his message after information convention

In his prolonged information convention Wednesday on the White House, Biden appeared to complicate the message from his personal Secretary of State, saying that if Russia dedicated a “minor incursion” there may be a divide amongst NATO allies on how to reply to the aggression.

“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades. And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do,” Biden mentioned.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swiftly responded on Twitter saying, “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations.”

On Thursday, Biden clarified his stance saying any invasion could be met with a “severe and coordinated” financial response.

“If any — any — assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion,” Biden mentioned. “Let there be no doubt at all that if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.”