90-year-old woman injured after pursuit suspect crashes near Alhambra

A pursuit that started on the ten Freeway ended with a crash on the northbound 710 Freeway on Tuesday night, based on authorities.

Information from the California Highway Patrol was restricted, however a name log confirmed that the chase began on the ten round 4:17 p.m., an officer mentioned.

The pursuit ended close to the 710 Freeway’s northern finish at Valley Boulevard, the officer mentioned, citing the decision log.

The officer advised The Times additional data, together with the time of the crash, was not accessible from his company.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the suspect’s automobile crashed into a number of autos, bringing the pursuit to an finish.

A tweet by the news station said that the suspect and a 90-year-old girl, who was in one of many autos that was hit, have been transported to a hospital in unknown situation.

This story is growing and will likely be up to date when additional data turns into accessible.