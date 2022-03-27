$96K jewel thief stole from the Bar, and took Camry while driver checked tyre
A bungling jewelry thief arrested on Collins Street after a foiled $96,000 heist had additionally stolen historic memorabilia from the house of a few of the state’s barristers, Owen Dixon Chambers.
Bobby Hudson, 35, went geared up to steal on Friday morning, utilizing an orange-handled mallet to smash a gap within the glass door of high-end retailer Georg Jensen in Melbourne’s CBD earlier than CCTV captured him crawling out and in of the outlet, stealing items in below a minute.
But Hudson’s housebreaking got here undone when he was arrested minutes later about 600 metres from the crime scene, close to the nook of Collins and Exhibition streets, nonetheless carrying his stolen loot.
Hudson appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court later that day wearing a white forensic go well with, and the courtroom heard he had additionally been wished over the theft of historic objects belonging to the Victorian Bar.
The courtroom heard that on March 5, Hudson adopted a workers member into Owen Dixon Chambers on Williams Street – dwelling to a few of the state’s main barristers – to realize entry to the constructing.
There, he stole historic memorabilia from show cupboards, together with a medal, two bracelets and a silver cigarette case belonging to the Victorian Bar.
Hudson’s involvement within the offence was quickly uncovered when crime scene officers lifted fingerprints from the cupboards. They had been later matched to the 35-year-old.
He additionally stole a $20,000 pink Toyota Camry in a separate incident on Little Collins Street, at about 10.15pm on March 23, after the driving force left the automotive operating whereas getting out to examine his again tyre.