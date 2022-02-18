99-year-old grandma dances while watching Super Bowl halftime show on TV. Watch

In right now’s version of healthful movies, here’s a clip showcasing an aged girl’s response to Super Bowl halftime present. There is an opportunity that the passion of the aged girl will depart you amused. The video opens to indicate the aged girl sitting on a chair with the Super Bowl halftime present enjoying in entrance of her on the TV. Soon she is seen transferring her shoulders and palms to groove to the music.

The video was posted on Twitter by Mike Morrison. His Twitter bio says he’s a bunch, author, speaker, and podcaster. He posted the video that includes his 99-year-old grandma. “Got sent this video of my 99-year-old granny dancing to the Superbowl halftime show, and it was a reminder how amazing she is and how lucky I am,” he wrote whereas posting the video.

While replying to his personal remark he additionally added, “Okay, I love so many people are seeing and sharing videos of my granny. I’m so lucky. She turns 100 in August. A few years ago, she started doing standup comedy, here’s a video of her if you want some more granny content.” His reply is full with a YouTube video hyperlink.

This is, nonetheless, not all. American rapper ICE T additionally re-tweeted the video of the grandma. “Don’t ever let ANYONE try and tell you that HipHop is not for EVERYONE…,” he wrote whereas re-sharing the video.

Take a take a look at the tweets:

Okay, I really like so many individuals are seeing and sharing movies of my granny. I’m so fortunate. She turns 100 in August. Just a few years in the past, she began doing rise up comedy, here is a video of her if you would like some extra granny content material. https://t.co/wUdty9brdw — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) February 15, 2022

The video shared by Morrison has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered greater than 2.5 million views. People additionally posted varied feedback whereas reacting to the video.

“This is simply amazing, reminds me of my grandma, one great example of someone that really loves and enjoys life, just as we all should be!!! I hope I can be like her if I live to that age. Congratulations to your amazing grandma!!,” wrote a Twitter person. “Granny’s got moves! I’m 49, husband is 52. We joke our grandkids will be embarrassed that we still listen to rap when we get older. Maybe they won’t be embarrassed after all. Everybody loves Mike’s grandma! Best reaction to Halftime show!” posted one other. “This video is all the things I must see right now!! Thank you for sharing granny. I can’t cease smiling,: expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?