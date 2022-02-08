99-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Jack Mikulincer Dies After Weekend Crash In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 99-year-old man who survived the Holocaust died over the weekend after he was hit by automobile in Brooklyn.

The tragedy occurred as he was crossing the road in his wheelchair heading to synagogue, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Monday.

Jehuda Lindenblatt and Jack Mikulincer, his greatest good friend of 40 years, noticed one another on daily basis. They had been neighbors and confided in each other.

“I’m a Holocaust survivor. I went through a lot of things, and that was one of the biggest shocks in my life,” Lindenblatt mentioned.

The two had been on their strategy to synagogue on Saturday afternoon. Mikulincer was crossing the intersection on Coleridge Street in an electric-powered wheelchair when he was hit by a automobile.

“I was about four feet away. If the car had come a little bit more then I wouldn’t be here,” Lindenblatt mentioned.

Lindenblatt, 85 and an EMT, radioed for assist. But he knew the person he thought-about a brother wasn’t going to make it.

Lindenblatt stayed by Mikulincer’s facet on the hospital till the very finish.

“I told them I’m not moving,” he mentioned.

Aviva Tucker rushed to the hospital when she heard what occurred to her father. But it was too late. Mikulincer had handed away.

“He was a very, very kind, sweet, wonderful man,” Tucker mentioned.

He favored to color. His art work was is displayed alongside the partitions of his dwelling.

Mikulincer had two daughters, 4 grandchildren, and 5 nice grandchildren. His spouse died a couple of decade in the past.

“He had a bakery on Brighton Avenue… My mother, she did the front of the bakery, my father did the back of the bakery,” Tucker mentioned.

Tucker’s mother and father had been from Czechoslovakia.

Lindenblatt mentioned his good friend was in Budapest at first of the struggle. He mentioned Mikulincer needed to do the soiled work for the Hungarian military, so he escaped, hid for a part of the struggle and used his capacity to talk seven languages to translate for the Russian military.

“Later on the war was over, he went back Czechoslovakia, met his wife, and from there he went to Israel and fought in the Israeli War,” Lindenblatt mentioned.

“Then he went to Australia,” Tucker mentioned. “My mother missed her family, so they moved to New York.”

Family and associates are sitting Shiva this week, the mourning interval in Judaism. They are remembering a person who was beloved by all.

The driver concerned within the crash stayed on the scene and was not instantly charged with any crimes.

