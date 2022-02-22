A 16-year-old from India has beaten world chess champion Magnus Carlsen

toggle caption Arun Sankar /AFP through Getty Images

At simply 16 years outdated, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is now the youngest chess participant ever to defeat Magnus Carlsen in his lengthy reign as world champion. The two confronted off in a web based event that had featured 16 elite gamers.

Praggnanandhaa is a grandmaster from India who is often referred to easily as Pragg. The chess prodigy mentioned after the sport that he was glad to enhance on his play from the event’s first day — and to keep away from a attract his sport in opposition to Carlsen, which included 39 strikes.

“I’m just really happy,” he said in an interview from Chennai, India.

Pragg is the youngest individual to defeat Carlsen since he grew to become world champion — a streak that extends again to 2013, as World Chess notes.

For Carlsen, it was one other disappointing sport in a event that has seen him make uncharacteristic blunders. The Norwegian mentioned he is feeling the results of COVID-19, after examined constructive for the coronavirus earlier than the event.

“It’s been pretty bad. I played a couple of decent games, but the rest of them have been poor. I need to do a lot better than that,” Carlsen mentioned, in accordance with the International Chess Federation web site.

“It’s been a little bit better today,” Carlsen mentioned Monday, “but the first couple of days I was feeling like I’m OK, but I didn’t have the energy, which made it hard to focus because every time I tried to think I blundered. It was a little bit better today, but still pretty bad.”

Before operating into Pragg, Carlsen had notched three straight wins, displaying indicators of returning to kind after a tough begin. In distinction, Pragg was bouncing again from three losses.

Because of the time distinction concerned in enjoying the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour 2022 on-line event, {the teenager} is required to remain up late at evening to face the world’s greatest chess gamers. After his win, Pragg was requested whether or not he would get some relaxation or take time to have a good time with a pleasant dinner.

“It’s about just going to bed, because I don’t think I will have dinner at 2:30 in the morning,” he mentioned.

