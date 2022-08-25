A 17-year-old pilot is youngest person to fly solo around the globe

British-Belgian nationwide Mack Rutherford touched down earlier within the day within the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, the place his journey started, in line with Rutherford’s official web site and GWR. He first set off when he was nonetheless 16.

Rutherford’s route spanned 52 nations throughout 5 continents on a specifically ready ultralight Shark plane with cruising pace reaching 300 km/h, in line with his web site.

“I want to use the opportunity to meet young people on my route who do incredible things, making a difference to their communities or even to the world,” he wrote earlier than jetting off.

His journey was tracked on his web site, which reveals he set off from Bulgaria in direction of the Mediterranean then via the Sahara, onwards via the Middle East after which East Asia.