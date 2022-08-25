A 17-year-old pilot is youngest person to fly solo around the globe
British-Belgian nationwide Mack Rutherford touched down earlier within the day within the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, the place his journey started, in line with Rutherford’s official web site and GWR. He first set off when he was nonetheless 16.
Rutherford’s route spanned 52 nations throughout 5 continents on a specifically ready ultralight Shark plane with cruising pace reaching 300 km/h, in line with his web site.
“I want to use the opportunity to meet young people on my route who do incredible things, making a difference to their communities or even to the world,” he wrote earlier than jetting off.
His journey was tracked on his web site, which reveals he set off from Bulgaria in direction of the Mediterranean then via the Sahara, onwards via the Middle East after which East Asia.
He smashed two world data, beforehand held by his older sister Zara Rutherford, because the youngest individual to fly all over the world solo and in addition the youngest individual to take action in a microlight plane, the GWR web site states.
He entered his final leg via the United States, Canada and Mexico earlier than flying again via Europe and touchdown in Sofia.
His journey even took him to a distant island within the North Pacific, after robust headwinds compelled him to land throughout a flight from Japan to the United States.
“I had a few Oreos for supper and then went to bed in a small shed — but that was definitely an amazing experience,” he instructed CNN.