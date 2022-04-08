A 17-year-old who grew up in a $60 million Connecticut castle and now runs a TikTok account for it shares progress photos of how the house was built

The fortress comes with a moat.Courtesy of Compass

A Gothic fortress in Connecticut has been relisted for $60 million, up from $35 million.

Known because the Chris Mark Castle, the house belongs to Christopher Mark, the descendant of metal tycoon Clayton Mark.

Mark’s youngest daughter, who runs the fortress’s TikTok page, says her father constructed the house to meet his daughters’ desires of being princesses.

A Gothic-inspired fortress in Connecticut that is been on and off the marketplace for years has been relisted at an asking value of $60 million.

The fortress’s exterior.Courtesy of Compass

Christopher Mark, a descendant of metal tycoon Clayton Mark, owns the house.

The fortress, known as the Chris Mark Castle, has been on and off the market since 2014.

Mark first put the fortress in the marketplace for $45 million in 2014 earlier than slicing its value and ultimately eradicating the itemizing in 2016. He put it again up on the market in November for $35 million, the listing historical past exhibits.

Now, it is gotten a value bump to its highest value on report: $60 million. Mark raised his asking value as a result of he is set his sights on constructing yet one more fortress, itemizing agent John Pizzi of Randall Realtors instructed The New York Post.

Pizzi didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Chris Mark’s daughter, Christina Mark, instructed Insider the household moved into the home when she was 7 or 8 years outdated.

The constructing of the fortress’s body.Courtesy of Chris Mark Castle

“We bought the property in 2001, and then started building in 2003. It was mostly complete by 2010,” Mark instructed Insider.

Mark, who turns 18 this yr, at the moment lives within the fortress together with her sister and her father.

Mark mentioned her father labored with architects to design the fortress and included his personal concepts into the ultimate construction.

Left: An early sketch of the fortress’s spire. Right: A accomplished spire of the fortress.Courtesy of Chris Mark Castle.

The fortress has 9 bedrooms, seven full bogs, and 12 fireplaces. The whole lot spans over 400 acres and features a 30-acre pond, the listing exhibits.

“My sister and I, when we were younger, we would dress up like princesses, and he just wanted our dream to come true,” Mark mentioned.

Chris Mark poses in entrance of his fortress.Courtesy of Chris Mark Castle

“Our ancestors have castles in Ireland, so we wanted to keep the idea going in our generation now too,” she added.

Her father collected a few of the fortress’s furnishings from Europe over a interval of 30 years. Other inside fittings had been specifically made for the fortress, she mentioned.

The accomplished entrance to the fortress’s kitchen, which is flanked by picket elephant sculptures.Courtesy of Compass

“They were handcrafted in my dad’s factory in Putnam. And that’s where he made all of the parts for the castle, in his metal and wood shop,” Mark mentioned.

Mark mentioned she and her sister served as fashions for a few of the sculptures round the home.

A sculpture in the home is modeled after his daughter’s face.Courtesy of Chris Mark Castle

“All the trimmings in the house are either my sister’s or my profile,” she mentioned.

“When we were younger, we had to open our mouth really wide, so someone could carve our face into clay,” she mentioned.

When it rains, water pours out from the mouths of those carvings, Mark added.

Mark mentioned it took some time to come back round to the fact of dwelling within the grand dwelling: “I actually didn’t like the castle at first, because people judged me and just wanted to be my friend because of it. So I would keep it a secret.”

The workplace.Courtesy of Compass

“But since my dad spent so much time building this for our family, I wanted to possibly make it a business in the future. So I wanted to help him out and that’s why I took the year off to help him promote the castle, and get it some exposure,” she added.

Mark now runs a TikTok account devoted to giving an inside have a look at the fortress’s design and options. The account has 342,000 followers.

A fast have a look at the photograph gallery on the fortress’s website exhibits that it has been used as a set for a automotive photoshoot in addition to a music video.

The fortress has seven flooring, with a spiral staircase that goes up six tales, Mark mentioned.

An inside shot of a room in the principle tower of the fortress, with the spiral staircase and a glass flooring.Courtesy of Compass

“There’s a bunch of features that I love, but probably the most shocking is the glass dome at the top,” she mentioned.

“Because when you’re up there, it’s all glass and you can see three floors down because there’s glass in the three floors below it, too,” she added.

Mark mentioned her father needs to promote the fortress now as a result of she and her sister are going to school.

Construction equipment surrounds the fortress.Courtesy of Chris Mark Castle

“It’s because my sister is in college and I’ll be going to college next year. We’re moving out, and he doesn’t want to just be there by himself if we’re not using it,” she added.

As the fortress seems to be for its subsequent homeowners, there is a explicit profile of patrons which may match greatest.

“This property is an optimal fit for a person who wants a lifestyle change: not an ordinary run-of-the-mill home or estate, something unique and exceptional,” Pizzi, the itemizing agent, instructed CT Insider.

