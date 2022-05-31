A $2 million relic was stolen and an angel statue was beheaded at a Brooklyn church

toggle caption NYPD by way of AP

NYPD by way of AP

Police say somebody busted into the altar at a New York City church, stole a $2 million gold relic and eliminated the pinnacle from a statue of an angel in some unspecified time in the future late final week.

The incident occurred between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church, often called the “Notre Dame” of Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

The church was closed for building on the time. Camera recordings from the church’s safety system have been additionally stolen, the church’s pastor mentioned.

The Diocese of Brooklyn referred to as it “a brazen crime of disrespect and hate.”

The diocese mentioned the thief or thieves lower via a steel protecting casing and made off with a tabernacle courting to the church’s opening within the Eighteen Nineties.

The tabernacle, a field containing Holy Communion gadgets, was product of 18-carat gold and embellished with jewels, police and the diocese mentioned. It’s valued at $2 million.

The diocese mentioned it’s irreplaceable due to its historic and inventive worth.

According to a guidebook posted on the church’s web site, the tabernacle was inbuilt 1895 and restored in 1952 and 2000.

It’s described as a “masterpiece and one of the most expensive tabernacles in the country, guarded by its own security system,” which includes an “electronically operated burglar-proof safe” and one-inch thick metal plates that “completely enclose the tabernacle.

Angel statues flanking the tabernacle were decapitated and destroyed, the diocese said. A safe in the sacristy, where priests prepare for Mass, was also cut open but nothing was inside.

Holy Eucharist, bread consecrated as the body of Christ, was taken from the tabernacle and thrown on the altar.

“This is devastating, because the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outdoors of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound,” Rev. Frank Tumino, the pastor of St. Augustine said in a statement issued by the diocese.

“To know {that a} burglar entered probably the most sacred house of our lovely Church and took nice pains to chop right into a safety system is a heinous act of disrespect,” Tumino mentioned.