A 40-metre super yacht worth millions sinks off the Italian coast

New York: A virtually 40 metre superyacht valued at $US7.8 million ($11.3 million) capsized and plunged into the Ionian Sea this weekend, with the Italian Coast Guard springing into motion to rescue all 9 folks on board.

The vessel, My Saga, was motoring by the Gulf of Squillace on Saturday night when the coast guard responded to a name from the crew that the boat’s stern was filling up with water. It dispatched a ship to the yacht, which was positioned 9 nautical miles off the coast, to rescue its 4 passengers and a member of the crew, in keeping with Italy’s wire service ANSA.

Superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy. Credit:Twitter/Italian coast guard

They returned the following morning with a tugboat to haul My Saga to shore and decide up the captain and the three remaining crew members, by which level sea circumstances have been turning rougher and the yacht was itemizing sharply. It sank within the early afternoon.

It’s not clear who owns My Saga, which sails underneath the Cayman Islands flag. It was constructed by Italian shipmaker Cantieri San Marco and designed by in style British superyacht designer Tim Heywood.