A 737 crashed in China. What we know about the plane





The explanation for Monday’s crash has but to be decided. The airplane had been in service since 2015. The flight, operated by China Eastern Airlines, was flying from the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed.

Here’s what we all know concerning the plane.

The crashed China Eastern Airlines airplane was a Boeing 737-800. It’s the most typical model of Boeing’s jets now in service, and it’s the workhorse of many airways’ fleets.

The crashed China Eastern Airlines airplane was a Boeing 737-800. It's the most typical model of Boeing's jets now in service, and it's the workhorse of many airways' fleets.

There are 4,502 of the 737-800s now in service worldwide, in line with aviation analytics agency Cirium, making it by far the most typical Boeing plane in use as we speak. It is the most typical airplane mannequin within the United States, the place there are 795 in service, in addition to in China, which has 1,177 in service. And it is the second-most-common airplane in use worldwide, behind solely the A320 made by rival Airbus.

The 737-800 is an older mannequin plane that has been changed by the 737 Max.

Previous issues of safety

Boeing began deliveries of the 737-800 in 1998 however has not delivered a civilian model of the airplane since two went to China Eastern in January 2020.

The Boeing 737-800 is a part of a category of Boeing jets often known as 737-NG. The "Next Generation" planes have had issues of safety cited by US regulators, though none of these rose to the extent of requiring the planes to be grounded.

In 2018 a single passenger was killed on a Boeing 737-700, the opposite airplane within the Next Generation household. In that accident, an engine fan blade on a Southwest Airlines flight broke and prompted a part of the engine protecting to hit the aspect of the airplane. It smashed one of many home windows, and the cabin quickly depressurized. The crew was capable of land the airplane safely, however a lady sitting subsequent to that window was killed.

In 2019 the National Transportation Safety Board really useful that Boeing redesign a part of the jet's engine covers to forestall them from flying into the airplane within the occasion of the same malfunction. Boeing agreed to make the change.

In some older planes, a component used to maintain the wings in place was discovered to have cracks. Those cracks briefly grounded a handful of the 737 NGs

Other deadly accidents involving the 737-800 have occurred when planes have been touchdown in unhealthy climate and missed or skidded off runways. Another one was shot out of the sky by a missile in Iran in 2020

There has not been a deadly accident with a Chinese airline since 2010, in line with the Aviation Safety Network.

Boeing issued a press release Monday saying it's working with each US and Chinese security authorities.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735," the airplane maker mentioned. "We are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them. Boeing is in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China."

The 737 Max

Boeing's 737 Max suffered two fatal crashes, in 2018 and 2019, that have been proven to be attributable to a design flaw and led to a global grounding of the plane. Those crashes resulted within the 20-month grounding of the 737 Max, costing Boeing tens of billions of dollars

The 737-800 doesn't have the function that prompted the 737 Max crashes.

— CNN's Richard Quest, Yong Xiong and Helen Regan contributed to this report.





