A 75-year-old French adventurer has died attempting solo row across the Atlantic ocean

“It is with great sadness that we have just learned of the death of our friend Jean-Jacques,” his assist workforce stated in a submit on Facebook. “The body of Jean-Jacques was found lifeless inside the cabin of his canoe l’Audacieux (The Audacious).”

Savin had set off from southwest Portugal on January 1 and was headed towards Ponta Delgada within the Azores islands earlier than shedding contact with this workforce early on January 21.

He activated two misery beacons on Thursday evening into Friday to point he was experiencing a scenario of nice issue, his workforce stated.

Portugal’s maritime authority noticed Savin’s boat floating overturned close to the Azores on Friday. A diver was in a position to descend below the waterline to look contained in the boat’s small cabin and found Savin’s physique inside.