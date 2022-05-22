‘A bad vibe around Lane Cove’: Riverview to build fence to keep out locals

A call by St Ignatius College to construct a black fence round its junior campus has ruffled Riverview residents, who’ve loved virtually 150 years of unfettered entry to the sprawling grounds and are puzzled by the sudden change.

Locals stated short-term fencing went up when the COVID-19 pandemic started and that the faculty lately held a public assembly to tell them it could turn into everlasting across the Regis Campus. The website contains two enjoying fields and three basketball courts that had been beforehand utilized by neighbours.

Temporary fencing has been erected round Saint Ignatius College and it’ll quickly get replaced by a everlasting barrier. Credit:Rhett Wyman

Greg Carter, who has lived throughout the highway from the faculty for eight years, stated the grounds – which take up a lot of the suburb of Riverview, subsequent to Lane Cove – had been a “community-kind-of-centre” for greater than a century.

“First of all, the temporary fencing is essentially atrocious,” stated he stated. “Secondly, it’s the fact that college grounds aren’t open. Usually, it’s open to the public – it has been for years.