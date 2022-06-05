A Bangladesh container depot fire has killed at least 38 and injured more than 100

toggle caption AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh — An enormous fireplace at a container depot close to a port metropolis in southeastern Bangladesh killed no less than 38 folks and injured greater than 100 others, officers and native media reported Sunday, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze underneath management.

The fireplace on the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh three way partnership, broke out round midnight Saturday following explosions in a container filled with chemical compounds. The reason behind the fireplace couldn’t be instantly decided. The depot is positioned close to nation’s predominant Chittagong Seaport, 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

At least 5 firefighters had been among the many lifeless, based on Brig. Gen. Main Uddin, director basic of the Bangladesh fireplace service and civil protection. Another 15 firefighters had been being handled for burns, he added.

Multiple rounds of explosions occurred after the preliminary blast as the fireplace continued to unfold, Uddin mentioned. Explosives specialists from Bangladesh’s navy have been known as in to help the firefighters. The explosions shattered the home windows of close by buildings and had been felt so far as 4 kilometers (2 1/2 miles) away, officers and native media experiences mentioned.

Firefighters had been nonetheless working to deliver the fireplace underneath management on Sunday.

The loss of life toll reached 38 by Sunday afternoon, based on Ekattor TV station, and the world’s civil surgeon mentioned the quantity might nonetheless rise.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her shock on the accident and ordered satisfactory association for medical therapy of the injured.

Bangladesh has a historical past of lethal industrial incidents

Bangladesh has a historical past of business disasters, together with factories catching fireplace with staff trapped inside. Monitoring teams have blamed corruption and lax enforcement.

Global manufacturers, which make use of tens of 1000’s of low-paid staff in Bangladesh, have come underneath fireplace to enhance manufacturing unit circumstances lately. In the nation’s large garment business, which employs about 4 million folks, security circumstances have improved considerably after large reforms, however specialists say accidents might nonetheless happen if different sectors don’t make related modifications.

In 2012, about 117 staff died once they had been trapped behind locked exits in a garment manufacturing unit in Dhaka.

The nation’s worst industrial catastrophe occurred the next yr, when the Rana Plaza garment manufacturing unit exterior Dhaka collapsed, killing greater than 1,100 folks.

In 2019, a blaze ripped via a 400-year-old space cramped with flats, retailers and warehouses within the oldest a part of Dhaka and killed no less than 67 folks. Another fireplace in Old Dhaka in a home illegally storing chemical compounds killed no less than 123 folks in 2010.

In 2021, a hearth at a meals and beverage manufacturing unit exterior Dhaka killed no less than 52 folks, a lot of whom had been trapped inside by an illegally locked door.