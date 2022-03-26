A beekeeper, a builder and a homeless man: The civilian victims of Putin’s invasion

His elder brother Andriy Mulyar, who roasts espresso for a residing, was standing subsequent to him when it occurred.

“A shell hit, from the — so-called — liberators. I was by his side,” Andriy, 48, mentioned. “We tried to get him to the hospital, but he died along the way. He left behind three kids.”

Now, Andriy has to tell Dmitry’s kids, aged 7, 9 and 15, about their father’s dying.

“I wish that everyone responsible for this war, who are attacking our weak, a country that never has hurt anyone, (they should) be cursed forever,” Andriy mentioned. “These aren’t people. They aren’t even animals.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin insists that his troops solely goal navy services.

But the regular stream of casualties arriving on the Brovary Central Hospital in Kyiv advised a special story. It is the one hospital near the latest heavy combating east of the capital.

“Every day brings fresh trauma patients,” mentioned Dr. Jaroslav Zraitel, 37, an orthopedic surgeon on the hospital. “We didn’t expect this and cannot do anything about it. All we can do is try to sleep and eat between operations. Every day we are living here, day and night we are here.”

Zraitel’s workforce has now change into accustomed to performing surgical procedure regardless of the thunder of explosions close by.

“(In) the first week, we’d hide for several hours when we’d hear the blasts,” Zratiel mentioned. “Now we are just waiting to hear the siren, and if there are no explosions then we just continue with our work.”

While he lives and works on the hospital, Zratiel’s personal spouse and kids have been evacuated to a city referred to as Rivne, within the relative security of western Ukraine.

“It’s still difficult when there are many wounded, especially children,” he mentioned. “The morality of it all begins to take a toll, not to mention that we are physically worn down.”

Now, evacuations of civilians have began from villages east of Kyiv, however by the point they arrive on the hospital, lots of them have endured unhealthy accidents for days with out therapy.

“There are people who have been injured for a day, two days or even a week,” Zratiel mentioned. “We even had people who sat in the basement for 10 days with such wounds and bandaged their legs themselves.”

Vasyl Khilko, a builder, needed to disguise in a basement in his village in japanese Kyiv for 2 days after he had his proper leg blown off by a drunk Russian soldier with a stolen shotgun, his household mentioned.

“We started stopping the blood flow and giving first aid,” mentioned his spouse Zina, 62, including that they had been fortunate as she is a educated midwife and their neighbor is a nurse. “We applied a splint, injected antibiotics, (and) punctured the wound.”

The Russian troops occupied their village on March 8, Zina mentioned, and seeing them at shut quarters confirmed the chaos and desperation within the ranks. They looted their properties for clothes, meals and alcohol, and infrequently acquired drunk and abused the residents.

“They wore my women’s coat, my hat, my boots. They wore our clothes. They took our bedding,” she mentioned. They additionally stole their cash and her laptop computer the place she stored treasured pictures of her grandchildren, Zina mentioned.

There was disagreement among the many troopers, Zina mentioned, with three of them ultimately taking pity on the Khilkos and helped to evacuate them to get medical consideration.

Now, as her husband lies in ache in his hospital mattress, Zina is regretting their resolution to remain at their house.

“It is just … horrific,” she mentioned. “Why hadn’t I only left earlier? It would have been better if I had left with nothing, but my husband would have been healthy.”

The resolution to remain or go is one which retains households awake at evening throughout Ukraine. But for essentially the most susceptible in society, they usually wouldn’t have the assets or possibility to go away.

Igor Rubtsov, who has been homeless for greater than a decade, mentioned he was hit by shelling when he was feeding stray cats and canines on the road the place he lives in japanese Kyiv. Originally from Russia, he got here to Ukraine in 1993.

“In the morning there was a sudden noise,” the 48-year-old mentioned. “They started shooting at Ukrainian positions. I just had time to run.”

He was hit within the legs by the shelling, he mentioned, and fell to the bottom as combating continued round him. “Thank God that I fell, otherwise my head would have fallen off,” he mentioned.

Rubtsov mentioned he needed to stroll a couple of mile (1.5 kilometers) together with his harm earlier than he discovered assist. “It was so fast,” he mentioned. “I was falling, it was hard, I felt dizzy. But I had to get to the ambulance somehow. I did not want to die.”

As these with life-changing accidents begin their street to restoration, the Mulyar household have solely grieving forward of them. They additionally have to determine whether or not to remain of their village with the bees that they hold, or evacuate to a safer place.

“I will speak to [my brother’s] wife, and if she wants, I will get them out,” the brother, Andriy Mulyar, mentioned.

He mentioned the world ought to use their household’s story as a warning to behave. “I appeal to all of Europe to help the citizens of Ukraine,” he added. “Help as much as possible. The (Russians) aren’t going to stop here, God help us.”