A beginner’s guide to pronouncing encephalitis (and other buzz words)
Further in his memo, Webb added, “It is not the case, despite some listeners’ grumbles, that the “soft c” pronunciation of encephalitis is an Americanism.” A reduction, actually. Since a number of of my very own spoken infelicities, from weekend to bouquet, bear an American thumbprint. While my cumin won’t ever rhyme with Truman, or scone with bone, I favour gar-RAJ gross sales over the gar-RIDGE variations.
To complicate encephalitis, Webb famous two latest inquiries, each from infectious illness specialists, from the keff-school. This contrasted with two seasoned media staff, “who both said they’d never heard the kef-pronunciation before.”
Curious, I canvassed a number of medicos in my circle to search out the identical divide. Language, we all know, is usually a class index, from the luxury whom to the bogan youse, from the well-to-do serviette in opposition to the non-U napkin. You say dance; I say dance. Yet right here embedded in a single phrase is a sly pedigree check, probably.
Clinicians and neurologists, these with hard-won letters after their names, will fly the keff flag to sign years of swot. More than a scourge of northern hogs, encephalitis stands to be a shibboleth, a phrase to separate discovered audio system from the lay, the phonetic equal of a secret handshake, regardless of the lay figuring out how the phrase needs to be mentioned – with soft-c certainty.