A birthday to remember: Ukrainians who won’t forget February 24, 2022

Natalia, a communications supervisor who lives within the capital, Kyiv, had an uncommon wake-up name on her thirty first birthday on Thursday.

Instead of breakfast in mattress, her husband Sasha jolted her awake at 5 a.m. Their metropolis was being bombed, he advised her. “I picked up my phone and immediately opened Facebook,” mentioned Natalia.

As she was absorbing the enormity of occasions, a surreal second: A courier arrived at her condo block with a bunch of monumental inexperienced balloons. “Natalia, celebrate life!” they screamed.

“I wanted to cry and call my mom,” she mentioned.

Natalia grabbed a suitcase and in a daze of confusion merely dropped her Panama hat into the underside. But she and Sasha determined to not depart town.

“I finally burst into tears when my grandmother called me,” she mentioned. “Her name is also Natalia, she is 90 this year. My grandmother congratulated me on my birthday and wished me good health.”

It wasn’t the birthday Natalia anticipated. It was one she’ll always remember.

“We went to our parents for a festive dinner, listened to the air raid alert, went down to the basement. There, in the dank dampness, a young mother was feeding a baby, small dogs in overalls were running around, cats were sitting quietly in carriers.”

Natalia is starting to wonder if her birthday is cursed.

“You see, there is always some kind of nightmare happening on my birthdays. Executions on the Maidan, a pandemic, now there is a war.”

In 2014, February protests in Maidan Square have been focused by snipers, and greater than 100 individuals have been killed.

“The fact is that I am an irreparable, rabid optimist and this quality has never let me down.”

Another resident of Kyiv, Natasha, additionally celebrates her birthday on February 24. Most years.

“Today is the scariest day of my life,” she advised CNN. “My son Vadim and me were so far apart! I am at home in Dnipro, and he is in Kyiv — he has just entered the university.”

She spent her forty fifth birthday worrying and ready. “In Kyiv things exploded, burned, and the sounds of an air raid alert were heard. My son and my niece rushed around Kyiv, tried to leave the city but returned.

“It appears to me that I died a number of instances, listening to Vadim crying and being scared.”

It was the next day, and Natasha was — as it were — a year older when she was reunited with her son.

“He had been sobbing from stress. ‘Mom, it should not be like this! People shouldn’t battle and kill one another. What is all this for?'”

Vadim himself has a birthday soon, and Natasha is not looking forward to it.

“At 18 he’ll be part of the territorial protection. And he will certainly examine on the army division with a view to turn into an officer. Who is aware of how lengthy this hell will final?”

Among the youngest Ukrainians to have a birthday on February 24 is Lamia, who turned 5 on Thursday.

Her mom, Dariia, worries about Lamia’s future birthdays. “Today is such a scary and such a joyful day. Exactly 5 years in the past my stunning woman was born. And yesterday we deliberate to make a vacation for her, however one thing horrible occurred to our nation in the present day,” said Dariia.

“And though in the present day such a tough time began, she’s going to reside in peace and happiness, I promise. At dwelling, we don’t present our nerves, we take photos fortunately. Today, as she wished, she is Ladybug, with costume and decorations,” she added.

Olga, aged 59, settled in Ukraine after emigrating from Russia. “I’ve by no means had such a horrible birthday. But there have been additionally some comforts.

“For example, you are coming home from the subway, and at the monument there is a poster ‘F**k shooting’…I can see on the Internet, there’s anti-war rally in Moscow on Pushkin Square. And the sign ‘No war!’ is written with paint on the doors of the State Duma. My people are waking up.”