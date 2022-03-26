‘A blackout in Rajasthan if…’: Ashok Gehlot’s desperate appeal to Chhattisgarh for coal

RAIPUR/JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday requested Chhattisgarh to quick monitor approvals for coal block that was to provide coal for its maintain energy vegetation, declaring that Rajasthan might endure a blackout if its energy vegetation don’t get coal provide.

“If Chhattisgarh does not help us, there will be a blackout in Rajasthan… Rajasthan state may suffer a power crisis as 4,500 MW power plants will be shut due to the non-availability of coal,” Gehlot informed reporters after he met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur on Friday.

Turning to Baghel, Gehlot expressed the hope that Chhattisgarh will act shortly to avert the disaster in Rajasthan. “I hope whatever decision is taken in this; it will be taken soon,” Gehlot stated, including that Rajasthan has made the request to Chhattisgarh prior to now additionally. “But there could be some compulsion that you (Baghel) did not accept it. The whole state is in trouble and worried about the future, that’s why we have come,” Ashok Gehlot added.

In 2015, the Centre allotted 15 Million Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basin (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capability at Parsa to Rajasthan to generate 4,340 megawatts.

Of these, coal reserves from the primary section of the Parsa East-Kanta Basin block have been mined and coal will not be provided to Rajasthan from this unit.

The union ministries of surroundings and coal have granted their approvals for the availability of coal to Rajasthan from the Parsa coal block within the second section. The proposal is pending with the Chhattisgarh authorities.

Baghel stated the Rajasthan authorities’s request might be addressed as per the legal guidelines and likewise retaining in view the curiosity of residents of the mining space.

“The mine which was allocated to the Rajasthan government was allotted by the Government of India. The process of development of a mine takes time… After allotment of the mine, environmental clearance and several other issues as per the guidelines of Centre and state government need to be addressed,” Baghel stated.

Baghel added that his authorities has by no means compromised with the pursuits of native individuals and environmental points within the mining space.

“We will take care of the interest of the people and environment and we are serious about it. Keeping this in view, we decided to set up a Lemru Elephant reserve (in the northern part of the state). The state government notified an area of 1,995.48 sq km as Lemru Elephant reserve. There are 39 coal blocks, including two which have been allocated to the Chhattisgarh government. The notification has been done to save the environment, biodiversity and Hasdeo Bango dam,” Baghel stated, including that each step might be taken as per guidelines and legal guidelines.

In response, Gehlot stated he appreciated Baghel’s concern for the curiosity of native individuals however underlined {that a} delay within the provide of coal will result in an influence disaster again residence in Rajasthan.

“I appreciate what chief minister (Baghel) is saying that local issues need to be looked upon. The allotment of mines takes place after the assessment of all these things by the Government of India. The mining work is underway in Parsa East and Kete Basan coal block, which is allotted to my state. The issue is of its extension and development of another mine -Parsa coal block which has 5 million tonnes per annum capacity,” Gehlot stated.