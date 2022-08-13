‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start

A second probability for over 100 individuals who registered for an expungement honest in Detroit Friday.

It was a day Jerel Davis will always remember.

“It’s been a rough journey,” he stated. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.”

The father of 6 is getting a second probability. Davis’ felony is within the strategy of being expunged

It’s one thing that’s haunted him for the previous 7 years.

“It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he stated.

Davis is amongst 150 individuals who registered for the expungement honest in Detroit.

Dr. Eddie Kornegay is with Living Word Christian Center. The church hosted the occasion after beginning one thing known as Operation Ten City marketing campaign.

The program helps folks like Davis get felonies off their file by bringing in legal professionals to information them by means of the method.

They additionally partnered with native group to assist make the occasion potential.

“Expungement is a powerful, powerful conduit for transformation,” Dr. Kornegay stated. “This is an opportunity for people who have an urgent need to get that need met so they can begin to flourish for their families and their communities.”

Dr. Kornegay stated it might take not less than six months for the somebody to have a felony eliminated.

For Davis, he stated it’s effectively well worth the wait.

“I’m also a football coach, so, you know, that’s just one positive thing I’m trying to do and get back to the community to let my children know that is bigger than football,” Davis stated. “You can commit a crime. It’s easy to get in trouble, but it’s hard to get out of it.”

