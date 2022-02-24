A blight on the beach, old flip flops given makeover in Kenya | News24

Volunteers sorting collected plastic waste throughout a cleansing train organised by Ocean Sole Africa, in Kilifi county on 12 February, 2022

Tangled in seaweed, buried in sand, washed up in rock swimming pools – tattered outdated flip flops are an eyesore on Kenya’s seashores, flushed out of rivers or carried throughout the ocean from Asia and past.

They are the footwear of alternative for a lot of the world however low-cost flip flops, like different plastic trash, are polluting oceans and pristine white-sand seashores like Kilifi on the Indian Ocean.

“Rich, poor, everybody has got a pair,” mentioned Lillian Mulupi from Ocean Sole, a Kenyan enterprise that recycles discarded flip flops and different plastic rubbish discovered on seashores and waterways into vibrant sculptures and youngsters’s toys.

“Since they’re very easy to afford, when a pair is done you just throw it away and get a new one. So you get a lot of it ending up on our beaches.”

The rising scourge of marine litter might be entrance and centre when negotiations for a global plastics treaty start later this month at a UN atmosphere assembly within the Kenyan capital.

Plastic has been discovered within the smallest of plankton and the most important of whales, and strain is rising for a global settlement to sort out what has been known as an ecological disaster.

Governments are being urged to agree on a treaty framework in Nairobi to curb plastic air pollution “from source to sea” and to develop methods of reusing the plastic already in circulation.

Less than 10 % of plastic is recycled, with most dumped in oceans and landfill.

From “the deepest ocean trench to the Arctic, you are finding plastics”, UN Environment Programme government director Inger Andersen advised AFP in an interview this week.

“You could weep.”

Trash to treasure

The disaster is plainly seen in Kilifi, the place huge volumes of plastic bottle caps, toothbrushes, sweet wrappers and flip flops have been collected in a single hour by volunteers throughout a latest seashore clean-up.

“We can collect as much as a tonne from a two-kilometre stretch of beach,” mentioned Mulupi, who organises common clean-ups alongside the Kenyan coast involving about 150 volunteers.

One of them is Sally Adolwa, who finds rubbish from throughout the globe within the quiet dunes that fringe her native seashore.

“Trash has come from as far as India, the Philippines. Sometimes we are shocked,” she advised AFP.

Beneath a tree, sacks bulging with refuse are sorted into classes, with arduous plastics and PET bottles put apart to be offered to recyclers.

The flip flops – largely low-cost, fashionable varieties made of froth and different plastic supplies that mimic rubber – are bought by Ocean Sole, permitting collectors to earn somewhat further money to help their households.

They are despatched to a workshop in Nairobi, completely cleaned, and glued collectively into multi-coloured slabs.

Dozens of artisans – largely former woodworkers – skilfully carve them into miniature turtles and whales, customized wall hangings and animal sculptures huge and small on the market, largely overseas.

Off cuts and tougher plastic unsuitable for sculpting are shredded into filler for mattresses, cushions and canine beds.

Plastic insulating Styrofoam salvaged from dumped fridges is used as a mould for bigger works, together with elephants and towering giraffes that may promote for a lot of a whole lot of {dollars}.

“Even we can do masterpieces that take about 2 000 flip flops,” mentioned manufacturing supervisor Jonathan Lenato.

Drop within the ocean

Flip flops aren’t simply sourced from the ocean however rivers and canals within the slums of Nairobi, one in all Africa’s fastest-growing cities with a significant landfill downside.

“We receive – weekly – about 1.2 tonnes. Turn this into a month, then a year… It’s a lot of flip flops,” mentioned Lenato.

All in all, Ocean Sole says it recycles between 750 000 and a million flip flops a yr, and has created round 100 full-time jobs.

But they’re working in opposition to the tide: some estimates counsel between 19 and 23 million tonnes of plastic enter the world’s waterways yearly, a determine anticipated to sharply rise in coming a long time with out motion.

The scale of the disaster just isn’t misplaced on Lenato – by no means as soon as in 16 years has he run in need of uncooked supplies to fulfill orders.

“We have to do something about our environment. We are encouraging people all over the world to do their part also,” he mentioned.

“We need to do recycling with our trash the best (we) can.”

