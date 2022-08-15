A Boom, a Fire and a Stampede: Dozens Die at a Coptic Church in Egypt

“A man was sticking half his body out the window, gasping for air,” he mentioned. “We held blankets so that when he fell, we’d catch him. He was an old man. All of a sudden, he fell into the blanket, but it fell to the ground. He was heavy. He died instantly.”

Mr. Ibrahim mentioned he had entered the constructing and helped perform the our bodies of a number of the different victims, together with these of youngsters within the nursery.

“I went to the second floor, searching for water to put out the fire,” he mentioned. “I broke the door of a room, and behind it there was a bunch of children, all unconscious. I had no idea what to do; I was in disbelief. That’s when a friend of mine came, and we took the children’s bodies downstairs together, one by one.”

He mentioned he went again as much as the highest flooring to examine if anybody else was there.

“On the top floor, there was a chair that was all burned,” he recalled, his voice largely misplaced from shouting and inhaling smoke. “I moved the chair, and I found someone. It was the bishop.”

Father Mikhael Guirguis, the deputy chief of the Northern Giza Archdiocese, advised a church-affiliated TV station that he had additionally seen the our bodies of a number of kids after the blaze.

Seif Ibrahim, 66, a carpenter and the daddy of Youssef Ibrahim, mentioned that rescuers like his son had jumped from different rooftops onto the highest of the church constructing, however that the door to the roof was locked.