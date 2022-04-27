A Boxer at Auschwitz and the Pain He Carried

After the warfare, Haft took the talents he absorbed within the camps to America. He hoped that newspaper articles about his skilled boxing matches could be learn by a fiancée whose disappearance haunted him or by the siblings and different relations he had been unable to hint.

The spotlight of his two-year profession was a 1949 match in Providence, R.I., in opposition to Rocky Marciano, who was on his strategy to turning into a world heavyweight champion, the one one at that time to retire undefeated. The 24-year-old Haft, carrying purple Everlast trunks with a Star of David stitched on, lasted into the third spherical when a barrage of blows from Marciano flattened him. Haft later claimed that he threw the struggle after three gun-toting mobsters got here to his locker-room and threatened his life.

Yet he was by no means in a position to reasonable the anger that consumed him in any respect that he had suffered, together with the deaths of his mom and 6 of his brothers and sisters. Short-tempered, Haft would slap and kick the older of his two sons for minor misbehaviors, verbally assault his spouse and daughter, and ceaselessly threaten to kill himself if issues didn’t go his manner, his older son, Alan Scott Haft, mentioned in a video name. When his daughter, Helene, determined to marry a gentile, he punched out the home windows in his residence.

“I had my share of beatings,” mentioned Haft, who’s now 71. “My sister had her share of abuse. My mother excused everything by saying, ‘It’s his background.’ Who wanted to hear about his background!”