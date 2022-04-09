‘A breath of fresh air’: 7-year-old Ukrainian girl sells drawings online to help refugees | News24

A 7-year-old Ukrainian lady is promoting her artwork on-line, with the assistance of her uncle.

The cash has been used for her household, refugees affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and army gear.

She has 9 drawings listed on world on-line market, Etsy.

Good Samaritans are available in all styles and sizes, and hundreds of kilometres away in Zhovti Vody, a small and quiet city in central Ukraine, a Good Samaritan as younger as seven is promoting digital variations of her vibrant drawings on-line for as little as 10 euros (about R160) every.

The proceeds of the sale of her artworks are used to supply help for her household, in addition to volunteers and refugees affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Maria Partala hasn’t had it straightforward throughout the battle.

She and her dad and mom, Katya and Artyom, left their dwelling in Zhovti Vody and fled to Uzhgorod, a metropolis located on the border between Ukraine and Slovakia. Although Zhovti Vody hasn’t come beneath assault, there have been rocket assaults on its neighbouring cities, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, so Katya and Artyom thought it could be safer to maneuver nearer to the Slovakian border.

Far away from her dwelling, faculty and pals, Maria continues together with her artwork from there, with the assistance of her maternal uncle, Maxim Kuzmenko(corr).

Neither Maria nor her mom can converse English, so News24 needed to get the data from Kuzmenko, a volunteer in Zhovti Vody who has entry to a translator. He manages the net store for Maria on world on-line market Etsy and helps her market the enterprise on Instagram.

“I discuss everything with Masha (Maria) and her mom,” he says.

She would not totally grasp the extent to which her artwork store helps fellow Ukrainians, however she is worked up that she will draw, based on Kuzmenko.

“She always loved to draw, but currently hasn’t got much time for this, because she has to study online,” he provides.

And when she is not busy together with her schoolwork or drawing, she performs piano and goes dancing.

According to Kuzmenko little Maria is elated about her on-line presence.

“She’s really happy about it. She’s a kid and doesn’t really know the [value] of money, but she’s excited to have her own subscribers.”

Maria Partala and her uncle, Maxim Kuzmenko. Supplied

Her Etsy store, Maria Dream Drawing UA, obtained a five-star ranking and made greater than 600 gross sales on the time of publication. Nine of her drawings have been listed on Etsy, and Kuzmenko says extra shall be added.

“People all over the world buy the drawings and also send best wishes and their concern about the situation, mostly from the USA, Canada and Europe,” Kuzmenko tells News24.

One shopper, recognized as Kathy, gave Maria a five-star ranking and posted a message: “This is the second drawing I purchased from MariaDreamDrawingsUA. This puppy reminds me of my dog Buddy. Maria’s artwork is a breath of fresh air and hope in these difficult times.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and family and all of Ukraine,” one other shopper recognized as Mike posted.

The initiative has additionally been shared on social media.

On Instagram, cat behaviour and wellness professional Jackson Galaxy, who hosts Animal Planet’s My Cat From Hell, shared an image of a cat that Maria drew.

Kuzmenko says he has added a few of his financial savings to the cash Maria made, and most of it was donated to volunteers he is aware of for army gear – uniforms, helmets, gloves, thermal imagers, and so on.

“Some [of the money we used for] crucial medicine which is hard to buy in Ukraine at the moment. We also help refugees. More than 200 come to our town every day. Most of them got nothing but…their documents – no personal belongings, no money. So we’ve already bought several water heaters, some kitchenware, lots of food, hygiene supplies etc. Also this money helped us to buy a lot of wax, which is crucially needed in crafting handmade camo tents,” he provides.

A portion was used to pay Mara’s household’s lease of round 420 euros.

“As I said before, I’m spending my savings on helping refugees, buying food, meds and other essentials; donating clothes, money, anything I can still buy [because] since the war started, many problems with logistics appeared. Stores are half empty. I also keep in touch with my volunteer friends from Kyiv who buy military gear abroad and deliver it where it’s needed the most. So I also send money to them.

“You cannot purchase something army wherever in Ukraine now. It’s out of inventory. So they search it everywhere in the world. Shelters for refugees are supplied by native authorities however normally, folks include solely paperwork [in] their fingers. So they want every thing, from meals to toothbrushes. We purchase it.”

Kuzmenko is touched by Maria’s willingness to participate.

“This is superb; to have the ability to assist those that are in want. It conjures up me personally. Also it is a couple of ‘survivor guilt’, if you really feel responsible since you’re secure and fed and lots of different folks have misplaced their houses and lives. Yes, it helps. Masha at all times wished to assist folks, even earlier than battle. She’s received an enormous coronary heart.”

