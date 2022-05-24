A burn-proof edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ goes up for auction

toggle caption Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — Margaret Atwood has imagined apocalyptic catastrophe, Dystopian authorities and an creator faking her personal dying. But till just lately she had spared herself the nightmare of attempting to burn certainly one of her personal books.

With a flamethrower, no much less.

She failed, and that was the purpose.

On Monday night time, timed for PEN America’s annual gala, Atwood and Penguin Random House introduced {that a} one-off, unburnable version of “The Handmaid’s Tale” can be auctioned by way of Sotheby’s New York. They launched the initiative with a brief video that reveals Atwood trying in useless to incinerate her basic novel a few totalitarian patriarchy, the Republic of Gilead. Proceeds will probably be donated to PEN, which advocates without cost expression around the globe.

“In the category of things you never expected, this is one of them,” she mentioned in a phone interview.

“To see her classic novel about the dangers of oppression reborn in this innovative, unburnable edition is a timely reminder of what’s at stake in the battle against censorship,” Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, mentioned in a press release.

The fireproof narrative is a joint venture amongst PEN, Atwood, Penguin Random House and two firms primarily based in Toronto, the place Atwood is a longtime resident: the Rethink inventive company and The Gas Company Inc., a graphic arts and bookbinding specialty studio.

Rethink’s Robbie Percy mentioned that he and fellow inventive director Caroline Friesen got here up with the concept. Late final 12 months, they’d heard a few Texas legislator who listed lots of of works for potential banning from college libraries: Percy and Friesen questioned if it had been potential to make a e book shielded from probably the most harrowing censorship. They quickly agreed on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which got here out within the Nineteen Eighties and has had renewed consideration over the previous few years, starting with the political rise and sudden presidency of Donald Trump and persevering with with the present surge of e book bannings.

“We thought an unburnable copy of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ could serve as a symbol,” he mentioned.

Percy and Friesen spoke with Atwood’s publishers in Canada and the U.S. — each divisions of Penguin Random House — and acquired in contact with the creator. They then contacted Gaslight, which has labored on quite a few commissioned texts, together with some for PEN.

The Gas Company’s principal proprietor, Doug Laxdal, informed the AP that as a substitute of paper, he and his colleagues used Cinefoil, a specifically handled aluminum product. The 384-page textual content, which might be learn like an unusual novel, took greater than two months to finish. The Gas Company wanted days simply to print out the manuscript; the Cinefoil sheets had been so skinny that some would fall by way of cracks within the printer and change into broken past restore. The manuscript was then sewed collectively by hand, utilizing nickel copper wire.

“The only way you could destroy that book is with a shredder,” Laxdal says. “Otherwise, it will last for a very long time.”

Atwood informed the AP that she was was instantly within the particular version, and in making the video. She was a teen within the Fifties, when Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” was revealed, and holds vivid recollections of the novel’s futuristic setting, by which books are decreased to ashes.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has by no means been burned, so far as Atwood is aware of, however has typically been subjected to bans or tried bans. Atwood remembers a 2006 effort in a single Texas highschool district, when the superintendent referred to as her e book “sexually explicit and offensive to Christians,” that ended when college students efficiently fought again. In 2021, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was pulled by colleges in Texas and Kansas.

The novel has offered hundreds of thousands of copies and its impression isn’t just by way of phrases, however photos, amplified by the award-winning Hulu adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss. Advocates worldwide for girls’s rights have dressed within the puritanical caped robes Atwood devised for her story. Most just lately, some girls in handmaid outfits marched to protest the Supreme Court’s anticipated overturning this 12 months of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 resolution that legalized abortion nationwide.

“It’s an unforgettable visual metaphor,” Atwood mentioned. “That’s why people in the middle ages put coats of arms on their armor, and had recognizable flags. That way you can visualize them and know who’s standing for what.”