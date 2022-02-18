A burning cargo ship full of Porsches and VWs is adrift in the mid-Atlantic

toggle caption Marinha Portuguesa

A ship carrying automobiles from Germany to the United States caught fireplace within the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, forcing the crew’s 22 members to desert the vessel and go away it burning and adrift.

The almost 650-foot-long ship Felicity Ace is able to carrying 4,000 automobiles and was loaded with Porsches and Volkswagens.

The Portuguese navy rescued all 22 members of the crew from the ship, which was scheduled to reach in Davisville, R.I., on Feb. 23. The crew was taken by helicopter to Faial island within the Azores, The Associated Press reported. None of the crew members have been harm.

As of Thursday, the hearth remains to be energetic on the ship, the Portuguese navy reported.

The Volkswagen Group stated in an announcement to the AP that Felicity Ace was transporting to the U.S. “vehicles that the German automaker manufactured.” The firm declined to remark additional on the impact the hearth could have on clients within the U.S. or the automotive group itself.

A spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America advised NBC Bay Area in San Jose, Calif., that the producer is in touch with the transport firm, as a lot of its automobiles are among the many cargo.

“Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship “Felicity Ace” are safe and well. A number of our cars are among the cargo. We are in contact with the shipping company and the details of the cars on board are now known. While it remains too early to confirm what occurred and next steps, we are – along with our colleagues at Porsche AG – supporting our customers and our dealers as best we can to find solutions. Anyone concerned by this incident and the implications on the car they’ve ordered should contact their Porsche dealer,” the corporate stated in its assertion.

The ship’s proprietor is arranging an oceangoing tug, however Portuguese navy spokesman Cmdr. José Sousa Luís stated the ship is unlikely to be towed to a port within the Azores due to its measurement, the AP reported.