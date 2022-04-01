A California first: woman signs bill into state law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the primary time in California’s 171-year historical past, a lady has signed a invoice into state legislation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom usually indicators the legal guidelines in California, however he left the state on Wednesday night time for a household trip in Central and South America. State legislation requires Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to behave as governor till he returns.

The Legislature on Thursday morning handed a invoice to increase a legislation stopping some renters from being evicted till the top of June. The invoice needed to be signed into legislation on Thursday as a result of the outdated legislation was set to run out and tens of 1000’s of renters might have been evicted beginning Friday.

It ended up being an historic second for the nation’s most populous state, which has a fame as a progressive powerhouse however has by no means elected a lady governor.

“It was very humbling. And I did feel that sense of history,” mentioned Kounalakis, who additionally signed a separate invoice referring to elections on Thursday. “For many years women have been writing legislation … but no woman has ever signed a bill into law. And it felt like a moment in history that we should recognize as important.”

California has elected loads of girls to different statewide places of work.

In 1992 voters despatched two Democratic girls to the U.S. Senate. Dianne Feinstein nonetheless is serving whereas Barbara Boxer retired in 2017 and was changed by Kamala Harris, who beforehand was state legal professional basic and now’s vice chairman.

California’s feminine energy was on show throughout President Joe Biden’s latest State of the Union deal with, when Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind him. Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress since 1987.

Kounalakis, a former president of an actual property growth firm who served as ambassador to Hungary below President Barack Obama, is California’s first feminine lieutenant governor. She was elected in 2018 and changed Newsom.

The state’s No. 2 government has restricted energy. She casts tie-breaking votes within the state Senate and serves as a University of California regent, amongst different posts. Those who maintain the workplace generally use the publish to spice up identify recognition for future statewide campaigns — as Newsom did.

Historically, girls do not run for governor on the similar charge as they do different places of work, in line with Jean Sinzdak, affiliate director of the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University. She mentioned girls often make up about 25% of gubernatorial candidates nationwide. It’s one purpose there have been simply 45 girls who served as governors in U.S. historical past.

“People have these kind of unconscious biases, even against women in the executive position when they are the boss,” mentioned Kim Nalder, professor of political science at California State University, Sacramento. “When they are members of a legislature they are members of a group. That plays into the positive stereotypes people have about women being good at collaboration.”

California is one in all 19 states which have by no means elected a lady as governor. That doubtless will not change this yr as Newsom is favored to win reelection. But it might change in 2026 when Newsom cannot run once more due to time period limits.

California has 4 girls elected to statewide workplace now whereas 38 girls are within the Legislature — each all-time highs. Along with Kounalakis, Treasurer Fiona Ma, Controller Betty Yee, Secretary of State Shirley Weber and state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins all might run for governor in 2026.

Kounalakis mentioned any lady with a statewide platform ought to be fascinated with operating for governor — together with herself. But with that election greater than 4 and a half years away, she wasn’t able to decide to operating for the workplace simply but.

“I think that what’s important is that the women who could have a chance at being elected governor think about how we honor each other’s abilities, because there is plenty of pressure for women to not help each other, when in fact the way that we’ll see a women governor in the future is because women help one another,” Kounalakis mentioned.

Newsom is scheduled to return to the state on April 12.

“The governor could have changed his plans. But he’s extremely supportive of elevating people around him, particularly those from underrepresented groups,” Kounalakis mentioned. “And I am very grateful to him for helping to make this happen.”

This story has been corrected to repair two inaccurate spellings of Kounalakis’ final identify.