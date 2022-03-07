A cease-fire to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol fails again

The National Guard of Ukraine says Sunday’s cease-fire was damaged and the evacuation plans have been halted after Russian forces opened fireplace.

It was the second day in a row a cease-fire to permit the evacuation of civilians from the port metropolis of Mariupol has failed.

Civilian evacuations from the town of Mariupol had been scheduled to start at midday native time throughout a ten a.m. to 9 p.m. native cease-fire, based on The Associated Press.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko says the deliberate evacuations had been stalled on account of an ongoing assault.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” Gerashchenko mentioned on Telegram, based on the AP.