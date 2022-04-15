A century on, Ned O’Neill, struggler, helps a new generation survive

One hundred years after he died, his identify – Edward James O’Neill – is to be memorialised within the Wimmera cities of Horsham and Nhill. A brand new therapy ward of the Wimmera Cancer Centre in Horsham is to bear his identify, and a memorial to him will grace the backyard of the police station at Nhill. The Victoria Police have very lengthy reminiscences, and essentially the most enduring reminiscences are reserved for law enforcement officials who’ve died on obligation. Having battled his approach by way of 4 years of postwar despair, Ned O’Neill lastly struck it fortunate. He utilized to affix the Victoria Police in 1921, and was accepted. He was posted to Nhill, approach out in Victoria’s west, midway between Melbourne and Adelaide.

His spouse Coral and by then, three younger youngsters, remained in Melbourne till he might set up a house for them within the nation. Though bodily separated from his household, lastly there was hope. Constable O’Neill had a profession and a dependable wage. He arrived in Nhill in the beginning of 1922. Three months later, out on patrol on his police horse on Easter Monday, all of the household’s hopes collapsed. The horse stepped right into a rabbit gap.

Ned O’Neill, who’d recognized horses all his life and was an completed rider, was thrown to the exhausting Wimmera floor. His cranium fractured. He lasted 16 days in what was often called Sister Lewis’ Private Hospital and underwent surgical procedure by an area physician earlier than he died of what was declared to be septic meningitis. He was aged 35. The Nhill Free Press reported on May 5, 1922, that Edward James O’Neill’s physique was returned to his household in Melbourne “by the early train on Thursday morning”. “Though in Nhill only three months, [O’Neill] was popular with all classes on account of his urbane temperament, his unfailing courtesy and sterling integrity,” the newspaper declared. And there the story of Ned O’Neill, adorned soldier, short-term nation policeman and long-time struggler, may need rested, his identify gathering mud on an outdated obituary web page.

But you’d should low cost the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation for that to happen. The basis is devoted to perpetuating the reminiscence of all Victoria Police members who’ve died within the line of obligation. The memorialising is achieved by way of the help of worthy group initiatives. When the Horsham and Ararat branches of the inspiration determined to boost $100,000 for a therapy unit at Horsham’s Wimmera Cancer Centre, Edward James O’Neill’s identify was resurrected. O’Neill’s household was to be taught a lot of their descendant’s life within the course of. One of Ned O’Neill’s grandchildren is the much-awarded illustrator, caricaturist and cartoonist Ward O’Neill, retired lately and dwelling within the Blue Mountains.

He spent 22 years illustrating the late Alan Ramsey’s well-known Saturday column in The Sydney Morning Herald, a spot I generally stuffed when Ramsey was on go away. It was a marvellous privilege to have Ward O’Neill’s work accompanying my phrases every so often. Ward’s father, Daniel, was Ned’s youngest baby. He was simply two when Ned’s horse stepped right into a rabbit gap. And so the world turns. The Edward James O’Neill Cancer therapy rooms in Horsham shall be devoted at a ceremony on May 3 – exactly 100 years since Ned O’Neill died.