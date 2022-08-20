A chemical tanker and cargo ship crashed near southwestern Japan

toggle caption Kyodo News by way of AP

TOKYO — A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed right into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard stated Saturday.

No one was injured among the many six Japanese crew members aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru and 14 Chinese crew members aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99.

The crash early Saturday was beneath investigation and each ships have been anchored within the space, about 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) off the coast of Wakayama prefecture, in line with a Kushimoto Coast Guard official.

Some oil leaked from the engine space of the cargo ship, which initially began to sink, nevertheless it was introduced beneath management, the official stated.

The tanker had left Kobe port to select up chemical substances from one other Japanese port and didn’t have any chemical substances on board on the time of the accident.

Divers have been despatched to the scene and GPS data pursued to find out the reason for the accident. The Chinese crew informed the coast guard the tanker had all of a sudden veered towards them, the official stated.