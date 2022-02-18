A child’s TikTok stardom opens doors – then a gunman arrives

“We chose what’s best for our family,” Ava’s mom, Kim Majury, added. “We know there are going to be two sides, and some people won’t understand.″⁣ A ‘Go-Getter’ The Majurys moved to Florida in 2019 from Manalapan, New Jersey, lured by its warm climate, low taxes and a quieter lifestyle. They settled in Naples, a staid, safe community of affluent retirees and growing families in Collier County, on the state’s Gulf Coast. Rob Majury, 51, is a former Jersey City police lieutenant, and Kim Majury, 45, is an ultrasound technologist. The family rented a home in Raffia Preserve, a subdivision of tidy homes on curving streets. Ava Majuryin a TikTok video. Credit:New York Times Ava is “a go-getter,” her father mentioned. When classmates in New Jersey admired a sticker she had designed for her laptop computer, she began promoting them, finally incomes practically $US700. On TikTok, she has promoted a tooth-whitening product, rising recording artists and NFL video games.

“I have three TikTok accounts, so I could have one brand come to me and be like, ‘Oh, I’ll do $1000 for one video on your main account,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh great, I have two other accounts that are different types of people on there,’” Ava mentioned. “So altogether, I’m making $1700 off just my name, because I opened up three accounts rather than just building off one.” Loading Her enterprise stunned and intrigued her dad and mom. “Honestly, we had no idea the extent of what she was able to earn,” Rob Majury mentioned. He has appeared in a few her movies, together with one she made within the automobile whereas he was driving. “We both pointed at the camera at the same time and the music stopped and she starts laughing. You know, so innocent, it was sweet for me. It’s me and her having a moment,” Majury recalled. The second drew lots of of 1000’s of views. Downloads of TikTok grew by 75 per cent in 2020, making it the world’s most-downloaded app that 12 months, in accordance with Hootsuite. Today the platform has greater than 1 billion common month-to-month customers. It welcomes account holders as younger as 13, and in 2021 outflanked each Instagram and Snapchat in weekly utilization by youth ages 12-17.

While teenagers like Ava have used it to entertain and unfold optimistic messages, viral “TikTok Challenges” have been cited as inspiring youngsters to vandalise and threaten their colleges, observe hunger “Corpse Bride” diets and asphyxiate themselves. Teen women have been repeatedly focused by baby predators. A TikTok spokeswoman, Mahsau Cullinane, emailed an announcement saying that TikTok is “deeply invested in the safety and well-being of our community″⁣ and added that the platform uses tools to protect users under 16. In 2020, TikTok classified more than a third of its 49 million daily users in the United States as 14 or younger, according to internal company data and documents reviewed by the Times. Ava has two brothers, Evan and Logan, ages 17 and 11. She and Evan attend a sprawling public high school where much of student life revolves around social media. In early 2020, after Ava noticed Justin angling for her attention on TikTok, she learned that friends in New Jersey and Florida were selling him photos of her as well as her personal information, including her cellphone number, which Justin used to call and text her. In another instance, Justin logged onto a classmate’s school account and did math homework in exchange for information about Ava, her family said. “I had to unfollow all my local friends and Jersey friends,” Ava mentioned. “And everyone around me was like, ‘Oh you’re going Hollywood on all of us, you don’t want to talk to us anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re selling my stuff.‘”

But Ava’s dad and mom allowed her to promote Justin a few selfies that she had already posted to Snapchat. Loading “I wasn’t sending anything of my body,” Ava mentioned. “It was just pictures of my face, which is what I assume that he was paying for. My whole thing is my pretty smile — that’s my content.” She mentioned Justin paid about $US300 for 2 pictures, by way of the Venmo digital pockets app. After that, Justin messaged Ava on Venmo with a breakdown of what he would pay for “booty pics” and pictures of her toes, “stuff that a 14-year-old shouldn’t be sending,” she mentioned. She blocked him on all her accounts. In Venmo messages considered by the Times, Justin pleaded together with her to unblock him, sending $US159.18, then $US100, and at last $US368.50 with the message, “sorry this is all I have left i’m broke.” Rob Majury mentioned he texted Justin’s cellphone, instructed him that Ava was a minor, and demanded that he cease contacting her.

At that time Justin’s efforts turned sinister. In a collection of textual content messages that made their approach to Ava, and which the Majury household confirmed the Times, he requested one in all Ava’s male classmates whether or not he had entry to a “strap,” or gun, shared plans to assault her, and wrote, “i could just breach the door with a shotgun i think.” The classmate’s mom declined an interview request. When Ava realized of the threatening messages, she known as the classmate who had obtained them. He confirmed that he had gotten them and forwarded others to her. Fearful, she confirmed her dad and mom. They researched Justin’s identification, noticed that he lived lots of of miles away, and reassured her that “he was one of these keyboard cowboys,” Majury mentioned. “I sort of discredited what could have been a threat.” ‘This is all your fault’

Ava’s bed room was simply contained in the door Justin blasted open. “All I remember was, I heard it, I felt it in my chest, and I looked up, and there was a hole in my door from the fragments,” she mentioned. She ran by means of a connecting rest room to her brothers’ room, clutching a blanket, water bottle and her cellphone. Majury bolted from mattress and ran shouting to the lobby, the place he mentioned particles nonetheless floated within the air. Kim Majury adopted, dialling 911 on her cellphone. Outside a gangly teenager carrying what appeared like a blue Walmart employee’s vest, protecting earplugs and security glasses stood on the entrance garden. He turned to flee and Rob Majury sprinted ahead however fell, gashing his knee. The gunman paused, struggling to clear his jammed weapon, then ran away. Majury retrieved his handgun, and was standing on the entrance door awaiting the police when Justin returned. Majury mentioned he ordered {the teenager} to drop the shotgun, and when he as a substitute pointed it at him, Majury fired.

The three Majury youngsters had retreated to their dad and mom’ bed room within the rear of the home. Ava’s older brother, Evan, turned to her in panic and fury. “This is all your fault,” he mentioned. “The subject was most likely a stalker that resulted from her daughter’s extensive social media involvement,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office report learn, citing statements to them from Kim Majury. “Since her daughter’s involvement with social media, multiple subjects have attempted to ascertain her family’s address in the past.” Majury offered them with contact data for Justin, the report mentioned. The gunman’s identification was confirmed by his father, Justin Dominic.

Dominic, a software program engineer who’s divorced from Justin’s mom, mentioned that earlier than the divorce the household had lived within the United States after which had moved to Dominic’s native India. When his dad and mom break up up, Justin selected to maneuver again to the US together with his mom, his father mentioned, recalling their transfer as round 2015. Dominic, who mentioned he had spoken with investigators, recalled his son as a superb scholar who did nicely in math at Mount Hebron High School in Ellicott City. “He was a nice kid. I’m at a loss for words,” he mentioned. “I don’t know what went bad with him. He made a bad choice.” After the taking pictures the Majurys, reeling, moved in with pals. A couple of days later Kim Majury obtained an invite from a would-be agent for Ava to go to Los Angeles, meet different influencers, and attend a few pink carpet occasions. One was for “Glo-Up Girls,” a line of makeover-ready dolls marketed on a YouTube channel that includes six teenage influencers “living in a mansion and taking on sensational Glo-Up challenges.” “It was a nice distraction, absolutely,” Majury mentioned.

After the Majurys returned house, their owners’ affiliation despatched a letter to their landlord demanding their eviction as a result of, amongst different causes, Ava’s social media enterprise had attracted an intruder to the property. In early August, Ava obtained messages on Venmo from a person calling her “baby girl,” providing to pay $US1000 a month for her cellphone quantity. Her dad and mom found that the person’s identify matches that of a registered intercourse offender, arrested beforehand for soliciting a 14-year-old woman. Kim Majury remembers considering, “We can’t live like this.” Opportunities and risks Rob Majury mentioned he was suggested by the police that underneath Florida’s “stand your ground” legislation governing justifiable use of lethal power, he was not topic to prosecution. But simply to be protected, he contacted a lawyer, James Scarmozzino, to characterize him. Scarmozzino linked the household to different attorneys who organised a enterprise centred on Ava’s potential earnings.