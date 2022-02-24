A Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last native speaker dies
Cristina Calderon died on Wednesday, aged 93. She had mastered the Yamana language of the Yagan group and after the loss of life of her sister in 2003, was the final individual on the planet who might converse it. She labored to save lots of her information by making a dictionary of the language with translations to Spanish.
“With her an important part of the cultural memory of our people is gone,” mentioned Lidia Gonzalez, Calderon’s daughter, on Twitter. Gonzalez is likely one of the representatives presently drafting a brand new structure in Chile.
“Although with her departure a wealth of especially valuable empirical knowledge is lost in linguistic terms, the possibility of rescuing and systematizing the language remain open,” she mentioned.
Although there are nonetheless a couple of dozen Yagans left, over the generations individuals from the group stopped studying the language, which was thought-about “isolated” because it was troublesome to find out the origin of its phrases.
Calderon lived in a easy home and made a dwelling promoting knitted socks within the Chilean city of Villa Ukika, a city created by the Yagan individuals on the outskirts of Puerto Williams.
The ancestral ethnic group used to populate the archipelagos of South America’s excessive south, now Chile and Argentina, an space which nudges in the direction of the frozen Antarctic.