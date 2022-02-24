A Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last native speaker dies

Cristina Calderon died on Wednesday, aged 93. She had mastered the Yamana language of the Yagan group and after the loss of life of her sister in 2003, was the final individual on the planet who might converse it. She labored to save lots of her information by making a dictionary of the language with translations to Spanish.

“With her an important part of the cultural memory of our people is gone,” mentioned Lidia Gonzalez, Calderon’s daughter, on Twitter. Gonzalez is likely one of the representatives presently drafting a brand new structure in Chile.

The dictionary, nonetheless, meant there was hope of preserving the language in some type, she mentioned.

“Although with her departure a wealth of especially valuable empirical knowledge is lost in linguistic terms, the possibility of rescuing and systematizing the language remain open,” she mentioned.