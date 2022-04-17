‘A complete diva’: Laura Haddock gets set to shake up Downtown Abbey

Normal textual content dimension Larger textual content dimension Very giant textual content dimension It’s a date that’s glued in actor Laura Haddock’s thoughts: March 8, 2021. Not solely was it International Women’s Day, but it surely was the day London broke free from a winter-long COVID-19 lockdown. Like dad and mom throughout the globe, Laura had confronted the challenges of distant studying – in her case along with her two youngsters, Pip, 6, and Margot, 4, whom she shares along with her ex-husband, actor Sam Claflin – and was relieved to be lastly taking them again to high school. “I was walking them across Kew Bridge in west London to their school and dropping them off for the first time in months,” she recollects, over a Zoom name from the UK. “It was a springy day in London, really beautiful weather. And I remember feeling the elation of sharing this moment with the other parents, of being like, ‘Oh my god, we bloody made it. Yeah, we made it and they’re all right. And we’re going to be fine.’ We all celebrated this moment like fierce, gentle warrior women.” Laura Haddocks stars as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy in Downton Abbey: A New Era. To prime off her morning, as Laura loved her stroll again throughout the bridge to her residence, she obtained a cellphone name from her agent telling her that director Simon Curtis wished to speak to her about an upcoming movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era. “It was a moment for me that I will always remember,” the 36-year-old says. “When you first start your career, you celebrate every single job. I mean, really, really celebrate it. You’re like, ‘Yeah!’ You get an adrenalin rush and you sort of fist pump the sky. You might go out and have a drink with your mates to really celebrate it.” “But there’s something that happens where you forget, you forget how amazing it is to book a job in this game. Because it becomes your career, and you’re moving through it in slightly different ways from when you first started when it was everything.” For Haddock, the pandemic served as a reminder of how necessary it’s to by no means get complacent.

Laura says the pandemic took her again to the shaky emotions she skilled when she began out within the business, having left college on the age of 17 and moved from Hertfordshire to London to check drama earlier than touchdown small roles in British TV sequence similar to My Family and The Palace. The pandemic served as a reminder of how necessary it’s to by no means get complacent. “One year can look really successful and the next year can be really quiet. It’s a really, really turbulent career choice. And having that time when we couldn’t work, we couldn’t create anything, we couldn’t tell a story, we couldn’t do anything. It was a very, very strange, sobering time.” She pauses. “Actually I don’t know about sobriety, so much,” she provides, laughing. Haddock: “I love listening to the melody of an accent and seeing how that changes my body language or rhythmically how that changes me. The accent informs posture, informs your walk.” Credit:Willow Williams That cellphone name on March 8 led to Laura being provided the function of Myrna Dalgleish within the sequel to the primary Downton Abbey movie, which itself adopted on from the hit TV sequence. As an enormous fan of the award-winning interval drama, Laura was relieved to land the function for one different cause. “It’s always tricky when you get sent a script, and you’re like, ‘Oh no, I’m going to know what’s going on.’ So you’ve got your fingers crossed that it’ll work out because otherwise you’ve ruined it for yourself. “That happened with [BBC drama] Luther. I got an audition for it, and I had a really serious conversation with my agent. I was like, ‘No, I’m a massive punter. I’m a big fan of this show. So if I don’t get it, then I’m going to be really annoyed.’ So you do everything that you can to get a job just so you don’t ruin it for yourself!” And sure, she landed that function, too. With spoilers in thoughts, Laura is hesitant to disclose too many particulars about her character Myrna in Downton Abbey: A New Era, however it may be revealed that she performs a silent-movie star, all platinum-blonde hair and classic Hollywood glamour. Sitting with the remainder of the forged of their muted brown garb on the promotional poster, Myrna shines in a pale-mint gown and vivid pink lips – a visible trace to viewers of what to anticipate.

“In terms of the film and the characters that are already so well established, Myrna Dalgleish comes in and just stirs the pot,” says Laura. “She’s a very, very different energy, a very different character to anybody else in the film. She’s a bit of an anomaly. She just bowls in with unapologetic energy.” It’s not typically an actor performs the function of an actor, and though Myrna’s diva-like qualities really feel far faraway from Laura’s personal off-screen character, she discovered a approach to relate to her. “If your character does something that you personally wouldn’t do, then there’s this sticky point where there just has to be some forgiveness.” “I really enjoyed connecting to this character on multiple different levels, one of which was having empathy and recognition for her,” Laura says. “You should always exist in a world where, if your character does something that you personally wouldn’t do, then there’s this sticky point where there just has to be some forgiveness. “I always have to find the things I love. I get obsessed about the women I play. Myrna’s a complete diva. But there are things that she’s massively insecure about. That insecurity presents itself sometimes in a way that can come across as diva-ish or demanding but it’s all about her insecurities.” Without giving an excessive amount of away, Myrna’s most distinctive trait is,

nicely, greatest suited to silent movies. But it’s the side of the character that Laura most loved leaning into.

“One thing I am realising as an actress is that I love doing accents,” Laura says, having just lately adopted a northern English accent within the lead function as Zoe Walker within the Netflix hit White Lines. “Maybe I feel freer in an accent. I love listening to the melody of an accent and seeing how that changes my body language or rhythmically how that changes me. The accent informs posture, informs your walk.” “I’ve been doing accents ever since I was a kid. It’s just helpful that I’ve got a job I can use it in, because I don’t know where else it would be useful!” Loading But Laura has discovered one other use for her particular talent: it brings added enjoyable to bedtime story classes along with her two youngsters. “Do you know the Curious George books?” she asks. “So, there’s one about Curious George going to a toy shop. There are loads of kids in the toy shop, and they’re all asking George to get them all these toys. So I gave all the kids different accents. One of the kids, I’d given him a northern accent – quite a thick Yorkshire accent. “I heard my six-year-old the other day reading the book to my four-year-old, and he did the accents that I do for the characters in this particular book. He even did the little boy in the northern accent! And he’s pretty spot on with it.” Could this be an indication of a future within the leisure business or just a little bit of enjoyable? Laura suggests it may imply one thing else solely. “We’ve spent quite a lot of time in America, and it’s very interesting to me how quickly they start to imitate. It must be a sign of huge empathy. It’s quite emotionally elevated for a six- and a four-year-old to be very quickly using the same accent as the person they’re talking to.