Americas
A Cover for U.S. Interventionism
Ukraine however, it’s the United States greater than
any nation on the planet, that upholds the notion of “responsibility to protect,”
referred to as r2p, which is a canopy for interventionism and violation of nationwide
sovereignty. I talk about this challenge within the context of interventionism in Haiti
and Venezuela in a radio interview on this system “The Critical Hour” performed
by Wilmer Leon.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k39oWpyxlJAC_gkZI6kHng2TClgjJunx/view