A creepy man has been caught out filming a woman while she sunbathed on a Melbourne beach

Ruby Dow was stress-free within the solar over the weekend earlier than recognizing an previous man lurking close by, secretly photographing her sunbathing.

An previous “creepy” man has been caught out attempting to secretly movie a 21-year-old girl whereas she relaxed in her bikini on a Melbourne seashore.

Ruby Dow had been having fun with a solo seashore day within the Bayside space earlier than she observed the person lurking within the distance along with his telephone pointed instantly at her.

In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday, Ms Dow stated she suspected he had been both photographing or filming her for between 5 and 10 minutes earlier than she realised.

Once conscious of what was occurring, she instantly drew her telephone and started filming him again, however he swiftly manoeuvre to seem as if he was capturing the ocean.

“If you go to the beach by yourself in summer, this is your reminder to just be extra aware of your surroundings,” she advised viewers.

Ms Dow had been filming snippets of her day for a “little beach vlog” earlier than managing to get a brief video of the person going through her path.

In the clip, the shirtless particular person was proven executing a swift flip in the wrong way as soon as realising he had been sprung, earlier than pretending to take images of the ocean.

“He left the beach immediately after I caught him and I just felt so uncomfortable,” Ms Dow stated. “Just make sure someone knows where you are at all times and stay safe out there ladies, people are weird.”

Her phrase of warning obtained an enormous response on-line, with a startling quantity of individuals revealing they too had lately skilled one thing comparable.

“Yeah this happened to us at Seaford beach,” one girl wrote in reply to the video.

“Yeah, I had this the other day. Went to the beach and had some random guy taking photos of my feet and body,” one other particular person wrote.

“Creeps everywhere. I had one old buzzard hounding me the last time I went solo. It’s so bloody sh*t you can’t sit at the beach and just enjoy it,” another person stated.

“This has happened to me before so I know exactly how scary it feels, it’s just so gross,” a fourth particular person wrote.