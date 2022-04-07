A dad who moved into his daughter’s dorm room is convicted of abusing her friends

toggle caption U.S. Attorney’s workplace by way of AP

NEW YORK — A person who moved into his daughter’s school dorm and charmed her schoolmates with tales about his knowledge was convicted Wednesday of prices that he exploited the close-knit group, utilizing threats and violence to counterpoint himself with hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

Lawrence Ray, 62, was convicted at a trial the place weeks of testimony chronicled his psychologically manipulative relationship with younger folks he met in fall 2010 at Sarah Lawrence College, a small New York liberal arts faculty. Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm after ending a jail stint for a securities fraud conviction.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 16 on prices together with racketeering, conspiracy, pressured labor, intercourse trafficking and obstruction of justice. Ray, who stood together with his arms at his facet and confronted the Manhattan jury as responsible verdicts had been returned on 15 counts, might resist life in jail.

After the decision was learn, Ray was returned to custody, the place he had been since his early 2020 arrest.

His attorneys declined remark exterior court docket and didn’t instantly return e mail messages in search of remark.

In an announcement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated Ray had modified “a group of friends who had their whole lives ahead of them.”

“For the next decade, he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives,” Williams stated. “He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things. Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice.”

Jurors concluded deliberations lower than a day after receiving the case following a monthlong trial that featured testimony from quite a few victims who often referred to Ray simply as “Larry.” Some testified that Ray had made them consider they’d poisoned or in any other case harmed him and so they wanted to pay him again.

One girl testified that she grew to become a intercourse employee to attempt to pay reparations to Ray after turning into satisfied that she had poisoned him. She stated that, over 4 years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week.

Ray’s attorneys maintained he was victimized by former buddies who fabricated their tales.

Ray didn’t testify. Twice, the trial was interrupted as he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for undisclosed diseases.

Several college students testified that they had been drawn into Ray’s world as he instructed them tales of his previous affect in New York City politics, together with his function in ruining the profession of former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik after serving as the most effective man at his wedding ceremony years earlier. Ray had, in reality, been a determine within the corruption investigation that derailed Kerik’s nomination to guide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Some of the scholars agreed to dwell with Ray in the summertime of 2011 at his Manhattan one-bedroom condominium, the place his sinister facet emerged as he began to assert that the scholars had poisoned and harmed him or his property.

To make amends, they testified, they did what he requested, together with turning over cash. One man stated he gave Ray over $100,000.

Prosecutors stated the cash was by no means sufficient. Through threats and violence and videotaped “confessions,” Ray tightened his maintain on the younger folks, together with forcing them to to landscaping and different work on the Pinehurst, North Carolina, house of his stepfather for weeks in 2013, they stated.

The abuse culminated in October 2018 when Ray for hours repeatedly abused the lady who gave him her proceeds from intercourse work, forcing her to be tied bare to a chair whereas he berated her, choked her with a leash and made her worry for her life by placing a bag over her head, prosecutors stated.

Ray carried out his crimes with assist from his daughter and Isabella Pollok, a lady who has pleaded not responsible to prison prices, prosecutors stated. Her trial is about for later this 12 months. The daughter has not been charged.